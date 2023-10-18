Hospice and Palliative Care

Bringing comfort to each day.

We believe that hospice is more than end-of-life support. It's about comfort, compassion and giving every patient the best possible quality of life.

We care for the patient where they feel most comfortable — at home, a nursing home, the hospital. But for those seeking solace elsewhere, we offer unique, home-like residences, devoted solely to patients and their families. A warm environment, paired with skilled and compassionate care — it's how we bring peace to our patients. Because these are the moments that count the most.

Find out more.

To learn more about hospice and palliative care at Sharp, please call us at 619-667-1900, send us an email or read frequently asked questions about hospice.

Quality care when it counts.

When it comes to Sharp HospiceCare, it's our people that make the difference. Home-health aides deliver an unparalleled level of care, and a team of physicians, nurses, social workers and volunteers are available 24 hours a day. But beyond catering to physical needs, we offer hospice and palliative care services that help ease this difficult time — reflexology, music therapy and spiritual guidance. And to help families cope, bereavement counselors are dedicated to supporting your emotional needs.

We're skilled at pain management and symptom control. But we're also human beings with loved ones of our own — and we're at your side when you need us the most.

Support beyond the bedside.

We offer valuable and supportive services to our hospice patients and their families, including:

Hospice care close to home.

We offer our wide array of hospice services at our four acute-care hospitals across San Diego County.

Learn more about hospice care at Sharp.

For more information about our hospice and palliative care services, call us at 619-667-1900, send us an email or read frequently asked questions about hospice.