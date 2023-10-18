Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery for Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

Getting you back to what you love doing most.

If your chronic hip or knee pain is limiting your quality of life, you may be a candidate for a hip or knee arthroplasty procedure with Mako robotic-arm assisted technology.

To get started and learn more, send us an email or attend a free seminar.

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

How Mako technology can help you.

Our expert surgeons use the 3D modeling capabilities of the Mako surgery system to create a personalized surgical plan. This plan helps your doctor precisely identify and remove only the arthritic parts of the hip or knee — preserving more of your healthy bone, tissue and ligaments and getting you back to enjoying life quickly.

You may be eligible for this procedure if you fail to respond to nonsurgical treatments or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication and have severe hip or knee pain from activity.

Providing advanced treatments to chronic hip and knee pain.

As a nationally recognized orthopedics program, we offer a unique combination of clinical quality, integrative therapies and a soothing environment that delivers an extraordinary level of healing.

We're here to bring you expert care, and our Sharp-affiliated surgeons perform more than 2,200 hip and knee procedures each year.

Where to have your surgery.

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital are the only hospitals in San Diego County to offer Mako robotic-arm assisted technology for treating chronic hip or knee pain.

Learn more.

To learn more about Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery or to find a doctor who can perform hip or knee arthroplasty at Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Grossmont Hospital, search for a San Diego Mako surgeon or give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.