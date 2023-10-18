Labor and Delivery at Sharp HealthCare

Experience pregnancy care the way it should be.

The birth of a child is one of the most significant and extraordinary experiences of your lifetime. At Sharp, we're here to guide you and your family throughout your entire journey — before, during and after pregnancy. We offer our world-class pregnancy and childbirth care at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

Start your baby care today.

Find an OBGYN that is affiliated with Sharp by calling 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or search for a San Diego OBGYN.

Only the best care for you and your baby.

Delivering the most babies in California each year, we are dedicated to providing exemplary services, caregivers and accommodation to women and their newborns. Along with state-of-the-art labor and delivery suites and high-level neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), we offer family-centered care where there is room for a birth partner to stay each night.

We support your birthing choices and provide a personalized experience to suit your preferences. We are here to help when you need it and have support groups and classes available before, during and after delivery. No matter where you live or work in San Diego, our compassionate, expert pregnancy and childbirth care is close by.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and your family safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Have your baby close to home.

Our pregnancy and childbirth hospitals are conveniently located across San Diego County.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

As the South Bay's largest provider of health care services for women and infants, we provide spacious, state-of-the-art, private labor and delivery suites and shared postpartum rooms to provide you and your baby maximum comfort. Our NICU is equipped with advanced technology and expert staff to care for infants requiring special medical attention. Our lactation specialists provide one-on-one assistance with breastfeeding and we offer free breastfeeding support groups in English and Spanish — as well as postpartum classes on breastfeeding, caring for your newborn and more.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

769 Medical Center Court

Chula Vista, CA 91911

Get directions

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

In a comfortable, homelike setting with 48 private suites, our family-friendly policies encourage loved ones to participate in the birthing experience. Our Level III NICU offers exceptional care to infants needing special medical attention. Nationally ranked in the top 10th percentile for patient satisfaction in maternal/infant health services, we champion your personal birthing choices and have doctors, nurses and lactation specialists dedicated to supporting your childbirth experience.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

As San Diego's only hospital dedicated exclusively to the care of women, we support your birthing choices. All our patient rooms are private, including labor and delivery suites with private bathrooms. We offer a special area dedicated to women experiencing high-risk pregnancy and our Level III NICU is the largest in Southern California.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

3003 Health Center Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

Get directions

Excellent care when you need it most.

You can trust your birthing team knowing that no one in San Diego has more experience delivering babies. We specialize in OBGYN, childbirth and newborn care that covers everything you and your baby need.

We also offer many additional programs and services to give you choices and peace of mind.

How to have your baby at Sharp.

