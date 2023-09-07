Dedicated to women’s heart health

As the leading cause of death in the United States, heart disease is especially impactful for women. There are risk factors and warning signs that are unique to women, and awareness is the first step in preventing disease and helping those we care about lead long and healthy lives.

Sharp cares for women’s hearts so that they can continue to be the heart of their families and communities. Our women’s cardiovascular services are part of an extensive collection of women’s health services we offer across all our hospitals, featuring personalized care and treatments to fit the needs and lifestyles of women at all stages of life.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital is the only hospital in San Diego with a dedicated women’s acute cardiac care unit located within a women’s-only hospital. Sharp Grossmont Hospital also offers a postpartum heart health clinic, developed to care for women’s heart health after giving birth.

Along with our inpatient and outpatient treatment services, we know that prevention is key to a healthy heart and body. We offer comprehensive heart and stroke screenings, women’s health assessments, cardiovascular webinars, and a dynamic women’s health conference to help women better understand and maintain their overall health.

Go Red for Women

Sharp HealthCare is excited to partner with the American Heart Association's signature women’s movement, Go Red for Women, to improve women's lives by providing information, inspiration and resources, and empowering them to take charge of their heart health.

Information is power. Knowing some critical numbers — blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index — are the first steps toward reducing one’s risk for heart disease. Through our collaboration with Go Red for Women, one of our goals is to provide women with the valuable cardiovascular health resources to make small changes in their lifestyle that can produce significant results.