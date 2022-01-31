According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one cause of death among women. Heart disease takes the lives of more women than all types of cancer combined.

This grim statistic has encouraged Sharp HealthCare to help women live longer, healthier lives. Through a partnership with the American Heart Association’s signature women’s movement, Go Red for Women, Sharp HealthCare hopes to improve the lives of women by empowering them to take charge of their heart health.

Since 2004, Go Red for Women has been a platform for women to share their stories about being impacted by cardiovascular disease, while also raising funds for research, education and treatment. As a local sponsor of the Go Red for Women movement, Sharp HealthCare has the opportunity to help further advancements to improve the cardiovascular health of women in San Diego County.

Leading by example

According to Trisha Khaleghi, senior vice president and CEO of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and chair for Go Red for Women, the best way to care for others is to lead by example and to care for ourselves.

“Sharp HealthCare’s collaboration with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative demonstrates our commitment to providing excellent cardiovascular care for all women, ” she says. “By doing so, we can help women throughout our communities live with vitality and strength.”

Promoting personalized care

Sharp HealthCare provides women with cardiovascular services focused on personalized care. Treatments are tailored to fit women’s needs and stage of life — from reproductive health to pregnancy, and menopause to healthy aging.

“At Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns, along with women’s health services offered at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital and all of our exceptional hospitals and medical groups within Sharp HealthCare, our focus is on ensuring that women have access to comprehensive care throughout their lives,” says Scott Evans, senior vice president and CEO of Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “And when it comes to cardiovascular care, we understand the unique physiology of how heart problems may present in women, and we are adept in providing care that is tailored to each woman’s specific needs.”

Encouraging preventive practices

Along with having comprehensive cardiovascular treatments available, preventive practices are also key to maintaining one’s heart health. Dr. Seemal Mumtaz, a cardiothoracic surgeon affiliated with the Burr Heart & Vascular Center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, believes Sharp’s partnership with the Go Red for Women movement also serves as a way to let women know that information is power.

“Having information about risk factors for heart problems and knowing important target numbers allows women to be in control of their health,” Dr. Mumtaz says. “These numbers include blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index. Knowing these numbers and working with your doctor to take steps to reach your target helps prevent heart disease and stroke.”

Small changes can lead to significant results

Through the collaboration with Go Red for Women, one of Sharp HealthCare’s goals is to provide women with valuable health resources to make small changes in their lifestyle that can produce significant results. To complement inpatient and outpatient treatment services, Sharp HealthCare offers comprehensive heart and stroke screenings, women’s health assessments and cardiovascular webinars.

Together with the American Heart Association, Khaleghi says Sharp encourages women across San Diego County to make time for self-care. This includes making wellness appointments with their doctor, keeping track of their blood pressure and other vitals, learning more about heart conditions that may affect them, and practicing a heart-healthy lifestyle.

“Sharp HealthCare will be there every step of the way to keep their hearts as strong as they can be, so that they can live their best lives,” she says.

Watch the video above to hear personal stories from Sharp team members and patients about why heart health — and the Go Red for Women movement — is so important.