Chase Franzen named to CISOs to know list

Aug. 14, 2026

Chase Franzen, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President of IT Risk Management of Sharp HealthCare, has been named to Becker’s Healthcare’s 2026 “CISOs and Chief Privacy Officers to Know” list.

Franzen leads enterprise cybersecurity, identity and access management and IT risk across Sharp. Under his leadership, the organization completed a full migration and modernization to a new identity platform, enhancing identity verification and strengthening remote access security across the system.



Franzen and his team also created Sharp’s Cybersecurity Ambassadors Program, which has grown to more than 700 ambassadors systemwide. In addition, they helped more than 625 registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses voluntarily complete a cybersecurity education program that provides continuing education credit.



Learn more about Franzen and see the full list of the 2026 CISO honorees.