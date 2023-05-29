About Ahmet Turek, MD

I decided to become a physician is because my mother encouraged me to do so and I'm thankful I followed her advice. Having been a patient before, I understand how it feels to be on the other side of the stethoscope, trying to navigate a healthcare system while feeling sick. I believe in providing compassionate care to my patients, treating them as if they are part of my own family. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my daughter.

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester) : Fellowship

Istanbul Universitesi Tip Fakultesi : Medical School

Long Island College Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

COPD

Dementia

Diabetes

Hypertension

Men's health

NPI 1922154921