Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
About Ahmet O. Turek, MD
I decided to become a physician is because my mother encouraged me to do so and I'm thankful I followed her advice. Having been a patient before, I understand how it feels to be on the other side of the stethoscope, trying to navigate a healthcare system while feeling sick. I believe in providing compassionate care to my patients, treating them as if they are part of my own family. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my daughter.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922154921
Insurance plans accepted
Ahmet O. Turek, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
347 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Super great doctors
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
As always, very informative and thorough when giving g advice e and options to care
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Turek is a very caring doctor. He listens attentively and never makes me feel rushed. My concerns were addressed with an exceptional level of care! Thank you Dr Turek Lo
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmet O. Turek, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmet O. Turek, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.