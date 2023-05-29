Provider Image

Ahmet Turek, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    858-499-2713

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Ahmet Turek, MD

I decided to become a physician is because my mother encouraged me to do so and I'm thankful I followed her advice. Having been a patient before, I understand how it feels to be on the other side of the stethoscope, trying to navigate a healthcare system while feeling sick. I believe in providing compassionate care to my patients, treating them as if they are part of my own family. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my daughter.
Age:
 54
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester):
 Fellowship
Istanbul Universitesi Tip Fakultesi:
 Medical School
Long Island College Hospital:
 Residency
Areas of focus
  • Cholesterol management
  • COPD
  • Dementia
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Men's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922154921
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Ahmet Turek, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
56 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gave took his time discussing my health issues thank you
Verified Patient
May 28, 2023
5.0
Dr T was very informative with my health concerns.He put me at ease. He was a great listener to my concerns. Thank you!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Turek is an excellent qualified compassionate doctor! Sharp is lucky to have him. Thank you Dr Turek for your amazing care!!
Verified Patient
May 21, 2023
4.8
Good
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ahmet Turek, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmet Turek, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.