Provider Image

Ahmet O. Turek, MD

4.9

347 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

About Ahmet O. Turek, MD

I decided to become a physician is because my mother encouraged me to do so and I'm thankful I followed her advice. Having been a patient before, I understand how it feels to be on the other side of the stethoscope, trying to navigate a healthcare system while feeling sick. I believe in providing compassionate care to my patients, treating them as if they are part of my own family. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my daughter.

Age: 57
Gender: Male
Languages: German, Turkish

Education

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester): Fellowship
Istanbul Universitesi Tip Fakultesi: Medical School
Long Island College Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Cholesterol management
  • COPD
  • Dementia
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Lab on premises
  • Men's health
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1922154921

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ahmet O. Turek, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

347 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Super great doctors

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

As always, very informative and thorough when giving g advice e and options to care

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Turek is a very caring doctor. He listens attentively and never makes me feel rushed. My concerns were addressed with an exceptional level of care! Thank you Dr Turek Lo

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmet O. Turek, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.