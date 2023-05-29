Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ahmet Turek, MD
I decided to become a physician is because my mother encouraged me to do so and I'm thankful I followed her advice. Having been a patient before, I understand how it feels to be on the other side of the stethoscope, trying to navigate a healthcare system while feeling sick. I believe in providing compassionate care to my patients, treating them as if they are part of my own family. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my daughter.
Age:54
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester):Fellowship
Istanbul Universitesi Tip Fakultesi:Medical School
Long Island College Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922154921
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ahmet Turek, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
56 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gave took his time discussing my health issues thank you
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr T was very informative with my health concerns.He put me at ease. He was a great listener to my concerns. Thank you!
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Turek is an excellent qualified compassionate doctor! Sharp is lucky to have him. Thank you Dr Turek for your amazing care!!
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
4.8
Good
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ahmet Turek, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmet Turek, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ahmet Turek, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmet Turek, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.