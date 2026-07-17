About Aichel Nateras-Arreola, MD

I decided to become a physician because I wanted to learn the wonders of the human body and it was a way to help patients and their families feel better and ameliorate people's suffering. I focus on my patients social and psychological aspects as this greatly influences their health. I strive to be a good support system for each of my patients so they can reach their optimal wellness. I love spending time with my two children and my husband. I also enjoy traveling and spending time outdoors in our RV.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico) : Medical School

Family Health Centers of San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Contraception

Depression

Geriatrics

HIV/AIDS

Lab on premises

LGBTQ health

Liver disease

Sexually transmitted diseases

Smoking cessation techniques

Women's health

X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.