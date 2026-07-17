Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Aichel Nateras-Arreola, MD
I decided to become a physician because I wanted to learn the wonders of the human body and it was a way to help patients and their families feel better and ameliorate people's suffering. I focus on my patients social and psychological aspects as this greatly influences their health. I strive to be a good support system for each of my patients so they can reach their optimal wellness. I love spending time with my two children and my husband. I also enjoy traveling and spending time outdoors in our RV.
Education
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- HIV/AIDS
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1093197543
Insurance plans accepted
Aichel Nateras-Arreola, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
258 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Nateras makes every visit personal and with absolute care. She takes her time explaining procedures, medications and proper attention to everything I'm concerned about. She's the best
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Always professional and helpful
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Nateras is an amazing Dr I'd recommend her to everyone!!
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Nateras is an excellent doctor who takes the time to listen to and address all of my concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.