Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0

My doctor is my favorite! She is very easy to talk to in both English and in Spanish. She understands any concerns I bring up to her and brings me to easy by showing me my available opinions. I am never rushed by her or the staff (nurse, check in ) which make it easy to bring up questions or concerns I may be having. I feel like an actual person/patient instead of a number on paper; many other clinics have made me feel like I don't matter and the doctor needs to get in and get out, but never in her office. She is empathetic and listens to what you have to say. She is very knowledgeable and will refer you to whom you may need to see or talk to. I absolutely will recommend her to my friends and love ones