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Aichel Nateras-Arreola, MD

4.9

258 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

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About Aichel Nateras-Arreola, MD

I decided to become a physician because I wanted to learn the wonders of the human body and it was a way to help patients and their families feel better and ameliorate people's suffering. I focus on my patients social and psychological aspects as this greatly influences their health. I strive to be a good support system for each of my patients so they can reach their optimal wellness. I love spending time with my two children and my husband. I also enjoy traveling and spending time outdoors in our RV.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico): Medical School
Family Health Centers of San Diego: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1093197543

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Aichel Nateras-Arreola, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

258 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Nateras makes every visit personal and with absolute care. She takes her time explaining procedures, medications and proper attention to everything I'm concerned about. She's the best

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Always professional and helpful

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Nateras is an amazing Dr I'd recommend her to everyone!!

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Nateras is an excellent doctor who takes the time to listen to and address all of my concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Jorge A. Mota, MD

4.9

Chula Vista

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.