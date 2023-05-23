Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Aichel Nateras Arreola, MD
I decided to become a physician because I wanted to learn the wonders of the human body and it was a way to help patients and their families feel better and ameliorate people's suffering. I focus on my patients social and psychological aspects as this greatly influences their health. I strive to be a good support system for each of my patients so they can reach their optimal wellness. I love spending time with my two children and my husband. I also enjoy traveling and spending time outdoors in our RV.
Age:38
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):Medical School
Family Health Centers of San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- HIV/AIDS
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
NPI
1093197543
Insurance plans accepted
Aichel Nateras Arreola, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
263 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Good experience
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Nateras Arreola asked about the purpose for my visit; medications I was prescribed and if they were helping me; the results of my lab work; and if I had any new concerns.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
4.8
Good
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
My doctor is my favorite! She is very easy to talk to in both English and in Spanish. She understands any concerns I bring up to her and brings me to easy by showing me my available opinions. I am never rushed by her or the staff (nurse, check in ) which make it easy to bring up questions or concerns I may be having. I feel like an actual person/patient instead of a number on paper; many other clinics have made me feel like I don't matter and the doctor needs to get in and get out, but never in her office. She is empathetic and listens to what you have to say. She is very knowledgeable and will refer you to whom you may need to see or talk to. I absolutely will recommend her to my friends and love ones
Special recognitions
