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Airisha P. Ramirez, MD

4.9

319 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

Care schedule

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About Airisha P. Ramirez, MD

Patient-physician relationships consist of trust, communication and an active participation between both parties for the best interest of the patient. The responsibility to build this foundation comes primarily from the physician. Every time I walk into a patient room I try to create a comfortable environment to make each patient feel that they will be listened to, that their concerns will be addressed and that we will make the best decision together for their health. I chose to become a physician because of influential family figures. Growing up in a family with several doctors and living for 10 years in a third-world country made me realize that to devote my life to care for others ensures a sense of fulfillment in that I can change a life for every person I help. In my spare time I enjoy traveling, trying new foods, singing and watching movies.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Languages: Tagalog/Filipino

Education

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical: Residency
De La Salle University (Manila): Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1942444849

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Airisha P. Ramirez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

319 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Ramirez is my absolute favorite doctor. She is so kind and easy to talk to. Can definitely tell she cares deeply about her patients.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

I wish Dr. Ramirez was still taking patients because I highly recommend her.

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Ramirez, was very attentive and took care of all my needs and concerns. Very professional and took care of my issues! Ordered a prescription.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

I was pleasantly surprised at the attention I received from the doctor. She actually looked at me and listened to me as I described my issues. I rarely have had doctors truly hear what I have to say and digest it. She made a couple of recommendations to me that I agreed could be helpful

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.