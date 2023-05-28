About Airisha Ramirez, MD

Patient-physician relationships consist of trust, communication and an active participation between both parties for the best interest of the patient. The responsibility to build this foundation comes primarily from the physician. Every time I walk into a patient room I try to create a comfortable environment to make each patient feel that they will be listened to, that their concerns will be addressed and that we will make the best decision together for their health. I chose to become a physician because of influential family figures. Growing up in a family with several doctors and living for 10 years in a third-world country made me realize that to devote my life to care for others ensures a sense of fulfillment in that I can change a life for every person I help. In my spare time I enjoy traveling, trying new foods, singing and watching movies.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Tagalog/Filipino

Education Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical : Residency

De La Salle University (Manila) : Medical School



Areas of focus Arthritis

Depression

Diabetes

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1942444849