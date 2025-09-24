Airisha P. Ramirez, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Airisha P. Ramirez, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Airisha P. Ramirez, MD
Patient-physician relationships consist of trust, communication and an active participation between both parties for the best interest of the patient. The responsibility to build this foundation comes primarily from the physician. Every time I walk into a patient room I try to create a comfortable environment to make each patient feel that they will be listened to, that their concerns will be addressed and that we will make the best decision together for their health. I chose to become a physician because of influential family figures. Growing up in a family with several doctors and living for 10 years in a third-world country made me realize that to devote my life to care for others ensures a sense of fulfillment in that I can change a life for every person I help. In my spare time I enjoy traveling, trying new foods, singing and watching movies.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1942444849
Insurance plans accepted
Airisha P. Ramirez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
319 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Ramirez is my absolute favorite doctor. She is so kind and easy to talk to. Can definitely tell she cares deeply about her patients.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
I wish Dr. Ramirez was still taking patients because I highly recommend her.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Ramirez, was very attentive and took care of all my needs and concerns. Very professional and took care of my issues! Ordered a prescription.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
I was pleasantly surprised at the attention I received from the doctor. She actually looked at me and listened to me as I described my issues. I rarely have had doctors truly hear what I have to say and digest it. She made a couple of recommendations to me that I agreed could be helpful
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Airisha P. Ramirez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.