Airisha Ramirez, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About Airisha Ramirez, MD
Patient-physician relationships consist of trust, communication and an active participation between both parties for the best interest of the patient. The responsibility to build this foundation comes primarily from the physician. Every time I walk into a patient room I try to create a comfortable environment to make each patient feel that they will be listened to, that their concerns will be addressed and that we will make the best decision together for their health. I chose to become a physician because of influential family figures. Growing up in a family with several doctors and living for 10 years in a third-world country made me realize that to devote my life to care for others ensures a sense of fulfillment in that I can change a life for every person I help. In my spare time I enjoy traveling, trying new foods, singing and watching movies.
Age:40
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical:Residency
De La Salle University (Manila):Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1942444849
Ratings and reviews
4.9
301 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Ramirez is excellent, kind, personable and professional and gave me great advice and tips!
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ramirez is an excellent care provider. I'm comfortable telling her my medical issues and reasonably addresses each one of them.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Nice
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
I felt heard.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Airisha Ramirez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Airisha Ramirez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
