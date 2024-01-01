About Akal Sethi, MD, MBA

I like working with my hands and feeling like I can make a difference in a day. It doesn't have to be for 30 people. Making a difference for 1-2 people a day with surgery is enough for me. Neurosurgery used to be about the neurosurgeon. For me, today, it's about the patient. What are their goals? What's their life like? What do they want to get out of it? It's questions like that that help me understand the truth about why they're seeing me. It helps in choosing the right treatment option for them. Is that with surgery? How small, how big? Is there a better option? I've found the best outcomes come from that seamless intersection of patients' goals with a tailored surgical approach. I enjoy reading historical fiction novels, Sunday football, golf, finding the best Italian restaurant, and spending time with my family.

Age: 33

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Tufts University : Medical School

University of Colorado : Residency



