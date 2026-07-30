Are your toots toxic?
Flatulence can be embarrassing, but we all pass gas several times a day. Learn why some toots are more foul-smelling than others and what you can do about it.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. Working with a patient to improve their health and quality of life and prevent illness is a privilege. I enjoyed doing this for the United States Navy for 10 years and now look forward to serving the Sharp community as well.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1235118597
Alissa G. Speziale, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
317 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Speziale is the the reason I stay in the network. She's amazing
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr SPEZIALE spent the time to ask me how I was doing, explain the process and procedure, and answer all of my questions.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Good job Sharp team.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
No issues arise for further treatment. I got a clean bill of health
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alissa G. Speziale, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alissa G. Speziale, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Alissa G. Speziale, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Flatulence can be embarrassing, but we all pass gas several times a day. Learn why some toots are more foul-smelling than others and what you can do about it.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.