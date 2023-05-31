Alissa Speziale, MD
About Alissa Speziale, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. Working with a patient to improve their health and quality of life and prevent illness is a privilege. I enjoyed doing this for the United States Navy for 10 years and now look forward to serving the Sharp community as well.
Age:49
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Florida:Internship
University of Florida:Residency
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
NPI
1235118597
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Alissa Speziale, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
306 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Good experience
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Explained everything
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Overall an excellent experience.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Doctor took the time to explain everything and listen to my concerns
Special recognitions
