About Alissa Speziale, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. Working with a patient to improve their health and quality of life and prevent illness is a privilege. I enjoyed doing this for the United States Navy for 10 years and now look forward to serving the Sharp community as well.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Florida : Internship

University of Florida : Residency

Johns Hopkins University : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1235118597