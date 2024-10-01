It’s true — everyone poops. But some of us may be unsure if we’re pooping enough, too much or the “right” type of poop.

“In gastroenterology, there is no ‘normal,’” Dr. Alissa Speziale, a Sharp Rees-Stealy board-certified gastroenterologist, says. “Having a bowel movement is a complex interplay of the food we eat, our emotions and physical activity, the microbiome, medications we take, and coordination of the muscles in our pelvic floor.”

Here, Dr. Speziale gives us the scoop on, well, poop.

What should my poop look like?

Healthy poop — or stools — is typically brown from bacteria and food residue. However, stools’ color can change based on medications, such as orange stools with rifampin or black stools when taking iron or Pepto Bismol. The foods we eat also affect stools’ color — think green stools after eating blue frosting. And contrary to popular belief, yellow stools should not be alarming. The color represents the bile made from the liver and may be more evident with faster bowel movements.

When it comes to consistency, the Bristol Stool Chart, created by two doctors in the U.K., classifies stools into several groups. Sausage-shaped stools with cracks on the surface or thin, smooth, soft, snake-like stools are considered “normal.” Hard pellet-like or lumpy stools are a sign of constipation. And soft blobs, fluffy pieces or watery stools indicate diarrhea.

How often should I poop?

A recent study found that having bowel movements once or twice daily is ideal for optimal health. However, a “healthy” number of bowel movements is considered anywhere between one or two times a day to just three times a week.

It’s essential to be comfortable. You shouldn’t develop cramping from going too often or too little; should evacuate completely when you do go; and should not have to strain to have a bowel movement.

What can I do to make myself poop?

Exercising at least 30 minutes, five days a week, stimulates bowel movements. While there is no maximum dose of fiber, your goal should be to have 30 to 40 grams daily between your diet and supplements. Consuming soluble fiber can help you avoid gas. And stay hydrated. Aim to drink 64 ounces of water daily.

If you are feeling constipated, there is a wide variety of nonaddictive, over-the-counter laxatives you can use as needed. These are safe long-term and do not cause dependence.

Although scientific evidence about the use of probiotics to induce more bowel movements is limited, some people do notice a benefit.

When should I call my doctor about my poop – or lack of it?

When it comes to stools, red flags include bleeding — especially heavy or frequent — combined with unexplained weight loss and a family history of colon cancer. It’s important to talk with your doctor if these apply to you. You should also schedule an appointment if you've tried over-the-counter remedies and still are uncomfortable.

Learn more about digestive health; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.