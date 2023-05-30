Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
About Amir Hajimirsadeghi, DPM
As a physician, I am able to communicate in depth with my patients, but more importantly, I am in a position to promote the maintenance of good health as well as be available "to cure occasionally, to relieve sometimes and to comfort always." In my opinion, the study of medicine has attracted the most able minds and the greatest pioneers of every period. To heal and to comfort are the goals I share with physicians, both past and present. We are all here to learn and to share our knowledge. We are all here to help and to get help. There are gifted people that are willing to generously donate their knowledge and time to us. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my children and family, swimming, bicycling and traveling if possible.
Age:54
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Hodge-meer-saw-de-gee
Languages:English, Farsi, Persian
Education
Kaiser Foundation Hospital:Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Temple University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
NPI
1427232537
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Amir Hajimirsadeghi, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
292 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
He is a very caring doctor, showed and explained well to my level of understanding .
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
I can't say enough positive things about Dr Haji-he was kind, professional and handled all of my concerns. He was the best!
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Haji listens to you and explains everything accordingly to your health needs. I thought I had to live the rest of my life with ingrown toenails, Dr. Haji took care of it in one visit.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Amir Hajimirsadeghi, DPM, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amir Hajimirsadeghi, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
