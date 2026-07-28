Rare disease brings San Diego man to Sharp (video)
A rare and life-threatening disease left Leonard Harrington facing severe complications, including amputations.
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
As a physician, I am able to communicate in depth with my patients, but more importantly, I am in a position to promote the maintenance of good health as well as be available "to cure occasionally, to relieve sometimes and to comfort always." In my opinion, the study of medicine has attracted the most able minds and the greatest pioneers of every period. To heal and to comfort are the goals I share with physicians, both past and present. We are all here to learn and to share our knowledge. We are all here to help and to get help. There are gifted people that are willing to generously donate their knowledge and time to us. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my children and family, swimming, bicycling and traveling if possible.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1427232537
Amir N. Hajimirsadeghi, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
421 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
This doctor is one of the. Best I've ever had.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Excellent.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Excellent. Now 5 days post procedure, all is on track.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
I would have no issue recommending Dr. Haji's services to other persons. He is superior in his communication and his mannerisms are well suited to patient concerns as well as ensuring that patients have the information they need to move along on their path to path of wellness. He listens patiently, and his response is appropriately detailed, leaving the patient feeling assured.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amir N. Hajimirsadeghi, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amir N. Hajimirsadeghi, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amir N. Hajimirsadeghi, DPM, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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