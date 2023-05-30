About Amir Hajimirsadeghi, DPM

As a physician, I am able to communicate in depth with my patients, but more importantly, I am in a position to promote the maintenance of good health as well as be available "to cure occasionally, to relieve sometimes and to comfort always." In my opinion, the study of medicine has attracted the most able minds and the greatest pioneers of every period. To heal and to comfort are the goals I share with physicians, both past and present. We are all here to learn and to share our knowledge. We are all here to help and to get help. There are gifted people that are willing to generously donate their knowledge and time to us. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my children and family, swimming, bicycling and traveling if possible.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Hodge-meer-saw-de-gee

Languages: English , Farsi , Persian

Education Kaiser Foundation Hospital : Residency

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency

Temple University : Medical School



Areas of focus Bunions

Foot problems

Fracture management

Nail removal

Orthotics

Sports medicine

Wart treatment

NPI 1427232537