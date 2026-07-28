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Amir N. Hajimirsadeghi, DPM

4.9

421 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2340
    Fax: 858-521-2200

Care schedule

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About Amir N. Hajimirsadeghi, DPM

As a physician, I am able to communicate in depth with my patients, but more importantly, I am in a position to promote the maintenance of good health as well as be available "to cure occasionally, to relieve sometimes and to comfort always." In my opinion, the study of medicine has attracted the most able minds and the greatest pioneers of every period. To heal and to comfort are the goals I share with physicians, both past and present. We are all here to learn and to share our knowledge. We are all here to help and to get help. There are gifted people that are willing to generously donate their knowledge and time to us. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my children and family, swimming, bicycling and traveling if possible.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Hodge-meer-saw-de-gee
Languages: English, Farsi

Education

Kaiser Foundation Hospital: Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency
Temple University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1427232537

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amir N. Hajimirsadeghi, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

421 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

This doctor is one of the. Best I've ever had.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Excellent.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Excellent. Now 5 days post procedure, all is on track.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

I would have no issue recommending Dr. Haji's services to other persons. He is superior in his communication and his mannerisms are well suited to patient concerns as well as ensuring that patients have the information they need to move along on their path to path of wellness. He listens patiently, and his response is appropriately detailed, leaving the patient feeling assured.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.