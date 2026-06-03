Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
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Tuesday
-
Thursday
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Friday
About Amy V. Chilingirian, DO
It is important for physicians and patients to work together to both improve and preserve optimal health. I strive to empower patients to take an active role in their medical care.
Education
Areas of focus
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Lab on premises
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477516706
Insurance plans accepted
Amy V. Chilingirian, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
293 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
As always, Dr Chilingirian and her staff provided excellent care with informative information about my health.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
The best PCP! Thank you Dr. Chil for always taking good care of my health.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
I love Dr. C, she's the best!
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
She is very good doctor n I have been seeing her for over ten years
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy V. Chilingirian, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.