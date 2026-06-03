About Amy V. Chilingirian, DO

It is important for physicians and patients to work together to both improve and preserve optimal health. I strive to empower patients to take an active role in their medical care.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female



Education Philadelphia Osteopathic : Medical School

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Depression

Diabetes

Doctor of osteopathy

Esophageal reflux

Headache

Heartburn

Lab on premises

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.