Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Amy Chilingirian, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Basil Abramowitz, and we work together to provide you excellent care. It is important for physicians and patients to work together to both improve and preserve optimal health. I strive to empower patients to take an active role in their medical care.
Age:49
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Philadelphia Osteopathic:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477516706
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Amy Chilingirian, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
248 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Beyond greatly Dr was able to schedule my lab work, mammogram, pap, hpv vaccine same day.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chilingirian involves patients in the decision of their care and her knowledge and concern makes me feel at ease when given a treatment plan
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Outstanding doctor. Very truthful.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chilingirian has been my family's favorite Dr since we first met her back in 2014! I wouldn't go anywhere else!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Amy Chilingirian, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Chilingirian, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Amy Chilingirian, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Chilingirian, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.