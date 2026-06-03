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Amy V. Chilingirian, DO

5.0

293 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Amy V. Chilingirian, DO

It is important for physicians and patients to work together to both improve and preserve optimal health. I strive to empower patients to take an active role in their medical care.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Female

Education

Philadelphia Osteopathic: Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Internship
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477516706

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amy V. Chilingirian, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

293 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

As always, Dr Chilingirian and her staff provided excellent care with informative information about my health.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

The best PCP! Thank you Dr. Chil for always taking good care of my health.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

I love Dr. C, she's the best!

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

She is very good doctor n I have been seeing her for over ten years

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Cindy C. Hsu, MD

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.