About Amy Chilingirian, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Basil Abramowitz, and we work together to provide you excellent care. It is important for physicians and patients to work together to both improve and preserve optimal health. I strive to empower patients to take an active role in their medical care.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Philadelphia Osteopathic : Medical School

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Depression

Diabetes

Esophageal reflux

Headache

Heartburn

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Wart treatment

