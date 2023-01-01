Amy Magnusson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8765 Aero Dr
Suite 310
San Diego, CA 92123
About Amy Magnusson, MD
As a physiatrist, my goal is to coordinate care and medically manage individuals with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, burn injuries and amputations.
Age:57
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Stanford University:Residency
Loyola University (Chicago):Medical School
Vanguard MacNeal Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Brain injury
- Guillain-Barré
- Head injury
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Spinal cord injury - bowel and bladder management
- Spinal cord injury - spasticity
- Spinal cord injury - weight management
- Stroke
NPI
1841246311
Insurance plans accepted
Amy Magnusson, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amy Magnusson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Magnusson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
