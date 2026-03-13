Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
8765 Aero Dr
Suite 310
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Amy L. Magnusson, MD
As a physiatrist, my goal is to coordinate care and medically manage individuals with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, burn injuries and amputations.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Brain injury
- Guillain-Barré
- Head injury
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Spinal cord injury - bowel and bladder management
- Spinal cord injury - spasticity
- Spinal cord injury - weight management
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841246311
Insurance plans accepted
Amy L. Magnusson, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy L. Magnusson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.