As a physiatrist, my goal is to coordinate care and medically manage individuals with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, burn injuries and amputations.

Age: 57

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Stanford University : Residency

Loyola University (Chicago) : Medical School

Vanguard MacNeal Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Brain injury

Guillain-Barré

Head injury

Spinal cord dysfunction

Spinal cord injury - bowel and bladder management

Spinal cord injury - spasticity

Spinal cord injury - weight management

Stroke

