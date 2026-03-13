About Amy L. Magnusson, MD

As a physiatrist, my goal is to coordinate care and medically manage individuals with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, burn injuries and amputations.

Age: 60

Gender: Female



Education Stanford University : Residency

Loyola University (Chicago) : Medical School

Vanguard MacNeal Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.