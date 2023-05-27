About Andrew Su, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I decided to become a physician out of my passion for learning medicine and the privilege of being able to apply that knowledge to helping people on a daily basis. Medicine is about providing personalized care to each individual. I always strive to form strong patient-physician relationships by focusing on quality care, compassion and trust. My goal is to ensure each patient has a comprehensive understanding of their health and knows that I am here to provide any guidance that may be needed. I enjoy maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle and spending time with my family. My hobbies include photography, traveling, hiking, camping and exploring the outdoors.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education Stanford University : Residency

Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship

Stanford University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1962745406