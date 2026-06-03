How to know if you have gallstones
Women between the ages of 20 and 60 are three times more likely to develop gallstones than men.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I decided to become a physician out of my passion for learning medicine and the privilege of being able to apply that knowledge to helping people on a daily basis. Medicine is about providing personalized care to each individual. I always strive to form strong patient-physician relationships by focusing on quality care, compassion and trust. My goal is to ensure each patient has a comprehensive understanding of their health and knows that I am here to provide any guidance that may be needed. I enjoy maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle and spending time with my family. My hobbies include photography, traveling, hiking, camping and exploring the outdoors.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1962745406
Andrew M. Su, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
333 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
100% excellent
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Nurse gave me an extra blanket when I casually mentioned that I am cold because of fasting.Dr. Su is friendly and comforting. Comfort care nurse showed concern about the possibility of falling; very caring.
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
I couldn't believe that the doctor actually called me back on a Friday night to check in and see what he could do to help me further
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Everyone on the Su Team was amazing, informative, and communicated well.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew M. Su, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew M. Su, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Andrew M. Su, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.