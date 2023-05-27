Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Andrew Su, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I decided to become a physician out of my passion for learning medicine and the privilege of being able to apply that knowledge to helping people on a daily basis. Medicine is about providing personalized care to each individual. I always strive to form strong patient-physician relationships by focusing on quality care, compassion and trust. My goal is to ensure each patient has a comprehensive understanding of their health and knows that I am here to provide any guidance that may be needed. I enjoy maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle and spending time with my family. My hobbies include photography, traveling, hiking, camping and exploring the outdoors.
Age:36
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Stanford University:Residency
Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Stanford University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Fatty liver
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
1962745406
4.9
230 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Exceptional customer service. The nurse when called me the next to check how I was feeling and if I had further qurstions
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Shu very nice and caring. Played music during procedure which to me was more calming and less "medical"
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Su was very kind and friendly. Great bedside manner. I felt safe and comfortable in his care.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Best ever!
Guardian Angel recognitions
Andrew Su, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
