Most people don’t give much thought to their gallbladder — until something goes wrong. And for many, that something is gallstones.

Gallstones are hardened deposits that form in the gallbladder, a small organ beneath the liver that stores bile to help digest fats. While often harmless, gallstones can cause significant discomfort when they block the flow of bile — and in some cases, lead to an emergency room visit.

“Gallstones are very common, and for many people, they don’t cause symptoms,” says Dr. Andrew Su, a board-certified gastroenterologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “But for others, they can lead to pain or complications that can disrupt daily life and require surgical treatment.”

A closer look at gallstones

Gallstones vary in size and are typically made of cholesterol or a pigment called bilirubin. They can be as small as a grain of sand or as large as a golf ball.

Women between the ages of 20 and 60 are three times more likely than men to develop gallstones. The risk is even greater for women who’ve had multiple pregnancies, have a family history of gallstones, or are of Hispanic or Native American descent. Obesity and rapid weight loss can also raise the risk.

Still, many people live with gallstones and never know they have them.

“In some cases, gallstones are present without causing any problems,” Dr. Su says. “But when a stone blocks the bile ducts or the gallbladder tries to contract against a stone, that’s when symptoms often appear.”

Symptoms that may surprise you

Gallstone-related pain, known as biliary colic, usually follows a high-fat meal when the gallbladder contracts to release bile. If a gallstone blocks the bile from draining properly, it can cause inflammation and pain in the upper right abdomen.

Symptoms may also include:

Pain in the upper right abdomen

Nausea and vomiting

Indigestion, bloating or heartburn

Sudden and severe pain in the center of the abdomen

Pain between the shoulder blades

Pain in the right shoulder

“These symptoms can be mistaken for other conditions, such as acid reflux or gastritis,” says Dr. Su. “That’s why it’s important to see a doctor if you’re experiencing ongoing digestive issues or unexplained abdominal pain.”

If gallstones are suspected, your doctor will typically begin with a physical exam and a review of your symptoms. An abdominal ultrasound is a common way to confirm the diagnosis.

When treatment is needed

There is currently no medication that can reliably treat gallstones. If gallstones cause persistent symptoms, surgical removal of the gallbladder (cholecystectomy) may be recommended before other complications develop, such as:

Cholecystitis — Inflammation of the gallbladder

Choledocholithiasis — Gallstones within the bile ducts

Gallstone pancreatitis — Inflammation of the pancreas caused by a gallstone blocking the pancreatic duct

Laparoscopic surgery is the most common approach. The procedure is minimally invasive, using small incisions to remove the gallbladder. Most patients go home the same day and recover within a few weeks.

“People are often surprised to learn they can live a completely normal life without their gallbladder,” Dr. Su says. “Bile continues to flow from the liver to the intestine, just in a different way.”

Can gallstones be prevented?

While some risk factors — like age, gender, and family history — can’t be controlled, lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of gallstones:

Maintain a healthy weight

Avoid rapid weight loss

Eat a balanced diet with plenty of fiber

Choose healthy fats and limit fried or fatty foods

Stay active with regular physical activity

“If you’re at higher risk, talk with your doctor about what you can do to support your digestive health,” says Dr. Su.

By recognizing the symptoms, staying aware of your risk factors and working with your doctor on prevention and care, you can stay ahead of potential problems — and keep your digestive health on track.

