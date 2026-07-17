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Annie T. Chin, OD

4.9

460 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Optometry

858-621-4131
Fax: 858-621-4101

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Optometry

858-939-5400

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Optometry

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor A
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4131
    Fax: 858-621-4101

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Optometry

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-5400

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Optometry

3075 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Annie T. Chin, OD

The gift of sight is precious, and it is truly a blessing and calling to help my patients see to the best of their ability. The visual system has always fascinated me, starting from the young age of five when I began to wear glasses and underwent vision therapy and patching for lazy eye. I chose to become an optometrist because vision is such an important component of daily life that affects us all functionally and socially. It is an amazing privilege to enable patients to optimize their vision to improve quality of life. I believe good communication between doctor and patient is essential so that patients are fully aware of their conditions and various treatment options. Outside of work, I enjoy singing, playing the guitar, spending time with my family, teaching and mentoring youth at my church, arts and crafts and home improvement projects.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Languages: Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish

Education

University of California, Berkeley: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124191556

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Annie T. Chin, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

460 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

She listened to my concerns and discussed solutions. Very easy to communicate with and spoke in lay men terms.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Annie Chin sets the standard of the Sharp Experience!

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Dr Chin makes each patient feel special. She remembers small personal details about our family. She makes good eye contact and spends time answering questions and address ing concerns.

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Annie Chin is excellent and also caring and personable!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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