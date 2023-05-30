Doctor of Optometry
About Annie Chin, OD
The gift of sight is precious, and it is truly a blessing and calling to help my patients see to the best of their ability. The visual system has always fascinated me, starting from the young age of five when I began to wear glasses and underwent vision therapy and patching for lazy eye. I chose to become an optometrist because vision is such an important component of daily life that affects us all functionally and socially. It is an amazing privilege to enable patients to optimize their vision to improve quality of life. I believe good communication between doctor and patient is essential so that patients are fully aware of their conditions and various treatment options. Outside of work, I enjoy singing, playing the guitar, spending time with my family, teaching and mentoring youth at my church, arts and crafts and home improvement projects.
Age:43
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin
Education
University of California, Berkeley:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- Laser vision correction surgery
4.9
292 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Annie Chin is very thorough with her examination and concerned. I would very likely recommend her to any of my friends. This is the first time I was prescribed glasses where I don't have any headaches.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr Chin has always been excellent
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
She even walked me to get my glasses ordered.
