About Annie Chin, OD

The gift of sight is precious, and it is truly a blessing and calling to help my patients see to the best of their ability. The visual system has always fascinated me, starting from the young age of five when I began to wear glasses and underwent vision therapy and patching for lazy eye. I chose to become an optometrist because vision is such an important component of daily life that affects us all functionally and socially. It is an amazing privilege to enable patients to optimize their vision to improve quality of life. I believe good communication between doctor and patient is essential so that patients are fully aware of their conditions and various treatment options. Outside of work, I enjoy singing, playing the guitar, spending time with my family, teaching and mentoring youth at my church, arts and crafts and home improvement projects.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish , Cantonese , Mandarin

Education University of California, Berkeley : Medical School



Areas of focus Contact lenses

Laser vision correction surgery

NPI 1124191556