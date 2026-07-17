Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Optometry
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4131
Fax: 858-621-4101
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Optometry
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Optometry
3075 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Friday
About Annie T. Chin, OD
The gift of sight is precious, and it is truly a blessing and calling to help my patients see to the best of their ability. The visual system has always fascinated me, starting from the young age of five when I began to wear glasses and underwent vision therapy and patching for lazy eye. I chose to become an optometrist because vision is such an important component of daily life that affects us all functionally and socially. It is an amazing privilege to enable patients to optimize their vision to improve quality of life. I believe good communication between doctor and patient is essential so that patients are fully aware of their conditions and various treatment options. Outside of work, I enjoy singing, playing the guitar, spending time with my family, teaching and mentoring youth at my church, arts and crafts and home improvement projects.
Education
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- Laser vision correction surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124191556
Insurance plans accepted
Annie T. Chin, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
460 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
She listened to my concerns and discussed solutions. Very easy to communicate with and spoke in lay men terms.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Annie Chin sets the standard of the Sharp Experience!
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Dr Chin makes each patient feel special. She remembers small personal details about our family. She makes good eye contact and spends time answering questions and address ing concerns.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Annie Chin is excellent and also caring and personable!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Annie T. Chin, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.