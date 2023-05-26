Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Anuja Vyas, MD
I decided to become a physician because I love the problem-solving aspect of medicine but more importantly, the gratification of being able to make a difference in someone's life is wonderful. I believe that every patient is unique and I personalize my approach to treatment based on each patient's individual needs. I like to make shared treatment decisions keeping the patient at the center so that they have an easier time incorporating the recommendations into their lifestyle. I also believe that my job is to equip patients with a better understanding of their disease so that they can better understand their symptoms and make the best of their therapies. I grew up in India and moved here with my husband who is also a physician. In my spare time, I like baking, gardening and traveling. I like to try new adventures (I once went skydiving in Utah) and learning new things.
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:V-Yaas
Languages:English, Gujarati, Hindi
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Gujarat University Medical College (India):Medical School
University of Connecticut:Internship
University of Connecticut:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Bronchoscopy
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dyspnea
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Pulmonary embolism
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary function testing
- Sarcoidosis
- Shortness of breath
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Thoracentesis
- Tuberculosis
NPI
1316171283
Insurance plans accepted
Anuja Vyas, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
96 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Vyas is a very caring doctor. I really appreciate that she follows up and takes care of my problems.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
I feel I'm in good hands having dr vjas treat my condition. As a family we love Sharp Health Care
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Very good services.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Vyas has always shower compassion & caring.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anuja Vyas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anuja Vyas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
