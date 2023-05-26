About Anuja Vyas, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love the problem-solving aspect of medicine but more importantly, the gratification of being able to make a difference in someone's life is wonderful. I believe that every patient is unique and I personalize my approach to treatment based on each patient's individual needs. I like to make shared treatment decisions keeping the patient at the center so that they have an easier time incorporating the recommendations into their lifestyle. I also believe that my job is to equip patients with a better understanding of their disease so that they can better understand their symptoms and make the best of their therapies. I grew up in India and moved here with my husband who is also a physician. In my spare time, I like baking, gardening and traveling. I like to try new adventures (I once went skydiving in Utah) and learning new things.

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: V-Yaas

Languages: English , Gujarati , Hindi

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Gujarat University Medical College (India) : Medical School

University of Connecticut : Internship

University of Connecticut : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1316171283