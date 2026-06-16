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Anuja D. Vyas, MD

5.0

70 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-521-2165

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pulmonary Medicine

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-521-2165

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-874-2395

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Anuja D. Vyas, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love the problem-solving aspect of medicine but more importantly, the gratification of being able to make a difference in someone's life is wonderful. I believe that every patient is unique and I personalize my approach to treatment based on each patient's individual needs. I like to make shared treatment decisions keeping the patient at the center so that they have an easier time incorporating the recommendations into their lifestyle. I also believe that my job is to equip patients with a better understanding of their disease so that they can better understand their symptoms and make the best of their therapies. I grew up in India and moved here with my husband who is also a physician. In my spare time, I like baking, gardening and traveling. I like to try new adventures (I once went skydiving in Utah) and learning new things.

In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: V-Yaas
Languages: Gujarati, Hindi

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Gujarat University Medical College (India): Medical School
University of Connecticut: Internship
University of Connecticut: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1316171283

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anuja D. Vyas, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

70 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

March 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Vyas is an outstanding doctor. She has been very helpful dealing with my sarcoidosis of my lungs. She keeps me breathing.

Verified Patient

February 4, 2026

5.0

Doctor was extremely helpful with the treatment of Tobramycin. I was needing a lot of tiredness and Dr Vyas recommended to let the Tobramycin rest for a while. Very clear onThe guidance.

Verified Patient

January 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Vyas is wonderful.

Verified Patient

January 11, 2026

5.0

Best bedside manners

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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