A less invasive biopsy option — and early lung cancer find
Susan Rubesh made a follow-up appointment after emergency doctors discovered something in her imaging. It may have saved her life.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pulmonary Medicine
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-521-2165
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
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I decided to become a physician because I love the problem-solving aspect of medicine but more importantly, the gratification of being able to make a difference in someone's life is wonderful. I believe that every patient is unique and I personalize my approach to treatment based on each patient's individual needs. I like to make shared treatment decisions keeping the patient at the center so that they have an easier time incorporating the recommendations into their lifestyle. I also believe that my job is to equip patients with a better understanding of their disease so that they can better understand their symptoms and make the best of their therapies. I grew up in India and moved here with my husband who is also a physician. In my spare time, I like baking, gardening and traveling. I like to try new adventures (I once went skydiving in Utah) and learning new things.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1316171283
Anuja D. Vyas, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
70 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Verified Patient
March 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Vyas is an outstanding doctor. She has been very helpful dealing with my sarcoidosis of my lungs. She keeps me breathing.
Verified Patient
February 4, 2026
5.0
Doctor was extremely helpful with the treatment of Tobramycin. I was needing a lot of tiredness and Dr Vyas recommended to let the Tobramycin rest for a while. Very clear onThe guidance.
Verified Patient
January 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Vyas is wonderful.
Verified Patient
January 11, 2026
5.0
Best bedside manners
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anuja D. Vyas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anuja D. Vyas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Anuja D. Vyas, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Susan Rubesh made a follow-up appointment after emergency doctors discovered something in her imaging. It may have saved her life.
Robotic bronchoscopy turns lung biopsies into a minimally invasive procedure that speeds up the testing process.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.
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Tuesday, Sept. 1 (virtual)
Tuesday, Sept. 1 (in person)