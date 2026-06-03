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Asim Guha Roy, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Asim Guha Roy, M.D. Inc.

858-430-6656

4540 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Asim Guha Roy, M.D. Inc.

    4540 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-430-6656

Care schedule

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About Asim Guha Roy, MD

"I enjoy providing primary health care and education to teenagers and adults." Dr. Guha-Roy offers a free "get acquainted" visit. He treats HIV/AIDS, chronic pain, hepatitis, diabetes, high cholesterol, depression, asthma and arthritis. Dr. Guha-Roy performs immigration, school and sports physicals and offers patients help to quit smoking.

Age: 60
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam

Education

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (Indore, India): Medical School
University Medical Center of Fresno: Internship
University Medical Center of Fresno: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1083659528

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Asim Guha Roy, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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