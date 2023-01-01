About Asim Guha-Roy, MD

"I enjoy providing primary health care and education to teenagers and adults." Dr. Guha-Roy offers a free "get acquainted" visit. He treats HIV/AIDS, chronic pain, hepatitis, diabetes, high cholesterol, depression, asthma and arthritis. Dr. Guha-Roy performs immigration, school and sports physicals and offers patients help to quit smoking.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Bengali , Hindi , Malayalam

Education Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (Indore, India) : Medical School

University Medical Center of Fresno : Internship

University Medical Center of Fresno : Residency



Areas of focus Arthritis

Asthma

Back evaluation and treatment

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Chronic pain management

Cryosurgery

Depression

Eating disorders

End-of-life care

Headache

Hemorrhoids

HIV/AIDS

Immigration physicals

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Tuberculosis

Weight management

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.