Asim Guha-Roy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 4540 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Asim Guha-Roy, MD
"I enjoy providing primary health care and education to teenagers and adults." Dr. Guha-Roy offers a free "get acquainted" visit. He treats HIV/AIDS, chronic pain, hepatitis, diabetes, high cholesterol, depression, asthma and arthritis. Dr. Guha-Roy performs immigration, school and sports physicals and offers patients help to quit smoking.
Age:57
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam
Education
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (Indore, India):Medical School
University Medical Center of Fresno:Internship
University Medical Center of Fresno:Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- Immigration physicals
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1083659528
Insurance plans accepted
Asim Guha-Roy, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
