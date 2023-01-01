Provider Image

Asim Guha-Roy, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
  1. 4540 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-430-6656

About Asim Guha-Roy, MD

"I enjoy providing primary health care and education to teenagers and adults." Dr. Guha-Roy offers a free "get acquainted" visit. He treats HIV/AIDS, chronic pain, hepatitis, diabetes, high cholesterol, depression, asthma and arthritis. Dr. Guha-Roy performs immigration, school and sports physicals and offers patients help to quit smoking.
Age:
 57
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam
Education
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (Indore, India):
 Medical School
University Medical Center of Fresno:
 Internship
University Medical Center of Fresno:
 Residency
Areas of focus
  • Arthritis
  • Asthma
  • Back evaluation and treatment
  • Chronic fatigue syndrome
  • Chronic pain management
  • Cryosurgery
  • Depression
  • Eating disorders
  • End-of-life care
  • Headache
  • Hemorrhoids
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Immigration physicals
  • Physical disabilities
  • Preventive medicine
  • Smoking cessation techniques
  • Tuberculosis
  • Weight management
  • Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1083659528

