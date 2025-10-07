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Audra L. Budde, DO

4.7

212 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Audra L. Budde, DO

My decision to become a physician was based on the reward of being able to care for patients as well as my fascination with the human body and quest for lifelong learning. It is a great privilege to serve as a doctor. It allows me to care for, support and improve the well-being of each and every one of my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy my family and friends. I also appreciate spending time outdoors.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Buddy

Education

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency
NOVA Southeastern University: Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Acne
  • Diabetes
  • Doctor of osteopathy
  • Hypertension
  • LGBTQ health
  • Nursing home visits
  • Sexually transmitted diseases
  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407139272

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Audra L. Budde, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

212 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

As always, Dr Budde was so pleasant! She is good at sorting thru my concerns and discussing what steps would be helpful. Her kindness relaxes me.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Dr Budde has great clinical knowledge abd concern

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Like I said, it seemed like a real doctor appointment because we weren't rushed through all the concerns that I have and have to do it in 20 minutes. I think we were closer than 40 to 45 minutes. Loved it.

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

5.0

Dr Budde was very attentive, listened to my concerns and gave me suggestions and referrals. Definitely worth the wait.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Audra L. Budde, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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