Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
About Audra Budde, DO
My decision to become a physician was based on the reward of being able to care for patients as well as my fascination with the human body and quest for lifelong learning. It is a great privilege to serve as a doctor. It allows me to care for, support and improve the well-being of each and every one of my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy my family and friends. I also appreciate spending time outdoors.
Age:42
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Buddy
Languages:English
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
NOVA Southeastern University:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Women's health
NPI
1407139272
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Audra Budde, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
172 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.8
I'd highly recommend Dr. Budde
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
I was very please to met my new doctor. She give me a very very good impression. I'm very very happy.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Listen and explain options
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Love Dr. Budde. She listens. She never appears rushed to get through the appointment. She was genuinely interested in me and and my health.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Audra Budde, DO, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Audra Budde, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
