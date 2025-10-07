MD and DO: What’s the difference?
Doctors with either medical degree receive similar training, but their focuses may differ.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My decision to become a physician was based on the reward of being able to care for patients as well as my fascination with the human body and quest for lifelong learning. It is a great privilege to serve as a doctor. It allows me to care for, support and improve the well-being of each and every one of my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy my family and friends. I also appreciate spending time outdoors.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1407139272
Audra L. Budde, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
212 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
As always, Dr Budde was so pleasant! She is good at sorting thru my concerns and discussing what steps would be helpful. Her kindness relaxes me.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Dr Budde has great clinical knowledge abd concern
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Like I said, it seemed like a real doctor appointment because we weren't rushed through all the concerns that I have and have to do it in 20 minutes. I think we were closer than 40 to 45 minutes. Loved it.
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
5.0
Dr Budde was very attentive, listened to my concerns and gave me suggestions and referrals. Definitely worth the wait.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Audra L. Budde, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Audra L. Budde, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Audra L. Budde, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.