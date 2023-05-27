About Audra Budde, DO

My decision to become a physician was based on the reward of being able to care for patients as well as my fascination with the human body and quest for lifelong learning. It is a great privilege to serve as a doctor. It allows me to care for, support and improve the well-being of each and every one of my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy my family and friends. I also appreciate spending time outdoors.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Buddy

Languages: English

Education Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency

NOVA Southeastern University : Medical School

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Acne

Diabetes

Hypertension

LGBTQ health

Sexually transmitted diseases

Women's health

NPI 1407139272