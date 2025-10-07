About Audra L. Budde, DO

My decision to become a physician was based on the reward of being able to care for patients as well as my fascination with the human body and quest for lifelong learning. It is a great privilege to serve as a doctor. It allows me to care for, support and improve the well-being of each and every one of my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy my family and friends. I also appreciate spending time outdoors.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Buddy



Education Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency

NOVA Southeastern University : Medical School

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Acne

Diabetes

Doctor of osteopathy

Hypertension

LGBTQ health

Nursing home visits

Sexually transmitted diseases

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.