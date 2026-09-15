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MD and DO: What’s the difference?

By The Health News Team | September 15, 2026

Dr. Jessica Adeleke of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

Dr. Jessica Adeleke is a DO and board-certified family medicine physician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

In the early 1990s, America’s favorite fictional doctor was a plucky teenager named “Doogie Howser, MD.” But if the medical prodigy were a physician today, there’s a good chance he’d have different initials after his name — DO.

DO, which stands for doctor of osteopathic medicine, is a medical degree gaining popularity among U.S. doctors. The number of DOs has increased by 65% over the last decade and now accounts for about 1 in 10 doctors.

But what is a DO? And how is it different from an MD? In practice, there is little variation between the two types of doctors, and patients should feel comfortable choosing either.

Understanding the differences and similarities

Both MDs and DOs are licensed doctors who have the same ability to practice medicine and surgery in the United States. They receive similar education: college, followed by four years of medical school, then accredited residencies and fellowships. They must also pass rigorous certification exams to be considered board-certified in their specialties.

One difference lies in a DO’s philosophy of care, says Dr. Jessica Adeleke, a DO and board-certified family medicine physician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. As part of their medical education, DOs receive focused training in the musculoskeletal system — the body’s interconnected system of nerves, muscles and bones — with extra attention on illness prevention and how a patient’s lifestyle and environment can affect their health.

“I address the body as an integrated whole — looking at how it functions together and its innate ability to heal itself,” Dr. Adeleke says.

The history of osteopathic medicine

The concept of osteopathic medicine emerged in the U.S. in 1874, when Dr. Andrew Taylor Still pioneered the idea of “wellness” and the importance of treating illness within the context of the whole body. He developed a technique called osteopathic manipulation, which involves using the hands to diagnose, treat and prevent illness or injury. Some DOs still use this method as part of their patient care.

Today, DOs can practice in any medical field, including primary care and specialties. There are more than 200 DOs affiliated with Sharp HealthCare.

Dr. Craig Larson is the only board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon at Sharp who holds a DO degree. Though the complexity of heart surgery doesn’t allow him much room to integrate the DO philosophy, Larson says he keeps the values in mind, especially when meeting face-to-face with patients.

Dr. Audra Budde, a DO and board-certified family medicine physician with Sharp Rees-Stealy, says patients often ask about her medical degree.

“When I explain what having a DO means, they are appreciative of the information,” she says. “But I think the most important thing for patients is to have a doctor they can connect with and who cares deeply for them.”

Sharp makes it easy to get the care you need. Learn more at sharp.com/choosesharp.

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

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Dr. Jessica Adeleke

Contributor

Dr. Jessica Adeleke is a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

larson_craig_84989_2017

Dr. Craig Larson

Contributor

Dr. Craig Larson is a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Audra Budde

Dr. Audra Budde

Contributor

Dr. Audra Budde is a family medicine physician with Sharp Rees-Stealy.

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