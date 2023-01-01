About Audrey Calzada, MD

My desire to serve others led me to pursue medicine. I specialize in hearing disorders, chronic ear disease, balance disturbance and tumors of the lateral skull base. Through a fellowship at the House Ear Clinic, I received additional subspecialty training in otology, neurotology and skull base surgery. I have a passion for serving patients and providing excellent clinical and surgical care. I have published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals and book chapters in academic textbooks. I enjoy running, sports, being part of a faith community, spending time with family, and humanitarian work. I have traveled to Africa, the Caribbean and Central America educating other physicians and providing otolaryngologic medical and surgical care.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

House Ear Clinic : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

Baylor College of Medicine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



