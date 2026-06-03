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Audrey P. Calzada, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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California Head & Neck Specialists

858-909-0770
Fax: 858-909-0880

2390 Faraday Ave
Suite 105
Carlsbad, CA 92008

California Head & Neck Specialists

858-909-0770
Fax: 858-909-0880

5405 Oberlin Dr
Second floor
San Diego, CA 92121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Head & Neck Specialists

    2390 Faraday Ave
    Suite 105
    Carlsbad, CA 92008
    Get directions

    858-909-0770
    Fax: 858-909-0880

  2. California Head & Neck Specialists

    5405 Oberlin Dr
    Second floor
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-909-0770
    Fax: 858-909-0880

Care schedule

California Head & Neck Specialists

5405 Oberlin Dr

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Audrey P. Calzada, MD

My desire to serve others led me to pursue medicine. I specialize in hearing disorders, chronic ear disease, balance disturbance and tumors of the lateral skull base. Through a fellowship at the House Ear Clinic, I received additional subspecialty training in otology, neurotology and skull base surgery. I have a passion for serving patients and providing excellent clinical and surgical care. I have published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals and book chapters in academic textbooks. I enjoy running, sports, being part of a faith community, spending time with family, and humanitarian work. I have traveled to Africa, the Caribbean and Central America educating other physicians and providing otolaryngologic medical and surgical care.

Age: 45
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
House Ear Clinic: Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
Baylor College of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1619113230

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Audrey P. Calzada, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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