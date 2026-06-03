Audrey P. Calzada, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Audrey P. Calzada, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
California Head & Neck Specialists
2390 Faraday Ave
Suite 105
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Get directions
858-909-0770
Fax: 858-909-0880
California Head & Neck Specialists
5405 Oberlin Dr
Second floor
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
858-909-0770
Fax: 858-909-0880
Care schedule
California Head & Neck Specialists
5405 Oberlin Dr
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Audrey P. Calzada, MD
My desire to serve others led me to pursue medicine. I specialize in hearing disorders, chronic ear disease, balance disturbance and tumors of the lateral skull base. Through a fellowship at the House Ear Clinic, I received additional subspecialty training in otology, neurotology and skull base surgery. I have a passion for serving patients and providing excellent clinical and surgical care. I have published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals and book chapters in academic textbooks. I enjoy running, sports, being part of a faith community, spending time with family, and humanitarian work. I have traveled to Africa, the Caribbean and Central America educating other physicians and providing otolaryngologic medical and surgical care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cochlear implant
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Reconstructive surgery
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (Epley maneuver)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619113230
Insurance plans accepted
Audrey P. Calzada, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
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