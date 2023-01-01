Audrey Calzada, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Audrey Calzada, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
California Head & Neck Specialists2390 Faraday Ave
Suite 105
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Get directions
California Head & Neck Specialists5405 Oberlin Dr
Second floor
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
About Audrey Calzada, MD
My desire to serve others led me to pursue medicine. I specialize in hearing disorders, chronic ear disease, balance disturbance and tumors of the lateral skull base. Through a fellowship at the House Ear Clinic, I received additional subspecialty training in otology, neurotology and skull base surgery. I have a passion for serving patients and providing excellent clinical and surgical care. I have published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals and book chapters in academic textbooks. I enjoy running, sports, being part of a faith community, spending time with family, and humanitarian work. I have traveled to Africa, the Caribbean and Central America educating other physicians and providing otolaryngologic medical and surgical care.
Age:42
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
House Ear Clinic:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cochlear implant
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Reconstructive surgery
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619113230
Insurance plans accepted
Audrey Calzada, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Audrey Calzada, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Audrey Calzada, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.