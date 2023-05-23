Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Basil Abramowitz, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Amy Chilingirian, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help others and reduce suffering. I believe in providing comprehensive and preventive care to adult 18 years and older. I am honored to have been selected four times as one of San Diego’s top doctors by San Diego Magazine. In my spare time, I enjoy walking, reading, religious activities and creative projects.
Age:64
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Afrikaans, Hebrew
Education
Kaiser Foundation Hospital:Residency
Groote Schuur Hospital (South Africa):Internship
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Relaxation therapy
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104832047
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Basil Abramowitz, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
171 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr A. Has been my doctor for 20 yrs. He's retiring in 7 months & I miss him already!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
But he's leaving me
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
Dr. Abramowitz was very thorough and made recommendations to improve my situation.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
Dr, Basil Abramowitz and his staff are excellent Dr. Arramowitz is an exceptional doctor who takes the time to deal with your medical issues. When you leave his office, you feel as though something has been accomplished.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Basil Abramowitz, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Basil Abramowitz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Basil Abramowitz, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Basil Abramowitz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.