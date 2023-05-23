About Basil Abramowitz, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Amy Chilingirian, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help others and reduce suffering. I believe in providing comprehensive and preventive care to adult 18 years and older. I am honored to have been selected four times as one of San Diego’s top doctors by San Diego Magazine. In my spare time, I enjoy walking, reading, religious activities and creative projects.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1995

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Afrikaans , Hebrew

Education Kaiser Foundation Hospital : Residency

Groote Schuur Hospital (South Africa) : Internship

University of Witwatersrand (South Africa) : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1104832047