Provider Image

Behzad Taghizadeh, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 8851 Center Dr
    Suite 405
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-582-2404

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Behzad Taghizadeh, MD

I became a physician because I have always loved close and meaningful relationships with people. My goal is to care for my patients and provide the most accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. This includes defining and clarifying the issues for each individual and providing the best possible treatment that is available in managing their health. I emphasize a healthy lifestyle, preventive care and appropriate diagnostic and interventional treatments. I provide my absolute best effort in applying my skills and experience in the ever-changing field of cardiovascular medicine. Outside of my work, I enjoy playing chess and cooking for family and friends.
Age:
 57
In practice since:
 2015
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Tageezadeh
Languages: 
English
Education
Albany Medical Center:
 Residency
Albany Medical Center:
 Fellowship
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1275514986

Insurance plans accepted

Behzad Taghizadeh, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Behzad Taghizadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.