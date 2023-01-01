Behzad Taghizadeh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
About Behzad Taghizadeh, MD
I became a physician because I have always loved close and meaningful relationships with people. My goal is to care for my patients and provide the most accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. This includes defining and clarifying the issues for each individual and providing the best possible treatment that is available in managing their health. I emphasize a healthy lifestyle, preventive care and appropriate diagnostic and interventional treatments. I provide my absolute best effort in applying my skills and experience in the ever-changing field of cardiovascular medicine. Outside of my work, I enjoy playing chess and cooking for family and friends.
Age:57
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Tageezadeh
Languages:English
Education
Albany Medical Center:Residency
Albany Medical Center:Fellowship
St. George's University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pacemaker insertion
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Tilt table test
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1275514986
Insurance plans accepted
Behzad Taghizadeh, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
