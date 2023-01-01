About Behzad Taghizadeh, MD

I became a physician because I have always loved close and meaningful relationships with people. My goal is to care for my patients and provide the most accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. This includes defining and clarifying the issues for each individual and providing the best possible treatment that is available in managing their health. I emphasize a healthy lifestyle, preventive care and appropriate diagnostic and interventional treatments. I provide my absolute best effort in applying my skills and experience in the ever-changing field of cardiovascular medicine. Outside of my work, I enjoy playing chess and cooking for family and friends.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Tageezadeh

Languages: English

Education Albany Medical Center : Residency

Albany Medical Center : Fellowship

St. George's University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



