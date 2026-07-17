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Benjamin E. Saltman, MD

4.9

188 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-8404
    Fax: 858-874-2348

Care schedule

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About Benjamin E. Saltman, MD

I decided to become a physician in order to help people and to satisfy my fascination with science. I treat patients as if they were a member of my family. I believe it is important to develop a solid doctor-patient relationship. It is the foundation upon which we can develop a treatment plan. I like to take the time to get to know my patients and ensure that we both understand the state of their disease. I spend my time outside of work enjoying San Diego’s wonderful outdoor activities with my wife and twins. We love to visit the parks, zoos and beaches. I also love to play tennis and cook.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male

Education

Columbia University: Internship
Columbia University: Residency
University of Michigan: Medical School
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1568585891

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Benjamin E. Saltman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

188 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

I am very thankful I landed with Dr. Saltman. His confidence and compassion for me and my care have been outstanding!

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Excellent first visit.

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

A fine health consultation experience

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Benjamin E. Saltman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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