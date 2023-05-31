Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Benjamin Saltman, MD
I decided to become a physician in order to help people and to satisfy my fascination with science. I treat patients as if they were a member of my family. I believe it is important to develop a solid doctor-patient relationship. It is the foundation upon which we can develop a treatment plan. I like to take the time to get to know my patients and ensure that we both understand the state of their disease. I spend my time outside of work enjoying San Diego’s wonderful outdoor activities with my wife and twins. We love to visit the parks, zoos and beaches. I also love to play tennis and cook.
Age:47
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Columbia University:Internship
Columbia University:Residency
University of Michigan:Medical School
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Voice evaluation/treatment
1568585891
Insurance plans accepted
Benjamin Saltman, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
165 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Very informative, clear, professional, friendly, ease to speak with, good eye contact, good listener.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Saltman - excellent!
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Saltman was just great. I felt confident about his care and flow up.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Benjamin Saltman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin Saltman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
