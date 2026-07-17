Attitude of gratitude after tongue cancer
What Sarah thought was a canker sore on her tongue ended up being something more serious.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I decided to become a physician in order to help people and to satisfy my fascination with science. I treat patients as if they were a member of my family. I believe it is important to develop a solid doctor-patient relationship. It is the foundation upon which we can develop a treatment plan. I like to take the time to get to know my patients and ensure that we both understand the state of their disease. I spend my time outside of work enjoying San Diego’s wonderful outdoor activities with my wife and twins. We love to visit the parks, zoos and beaches. I also love to play tennis and cook.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1568585891
Benjamin E. Saltman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
188 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
I am very thankful I landed with Dr. Saltman. His confidence and compassion for me and my care have been outstanding!
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Excellent first visit.
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
A fine health consultation experience
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin E. Saltman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin E. Saltman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Benjamin E. Saltman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.