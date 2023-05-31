About Benjamin Saltman, MD

I decided to become a physician in order to help people and to satisfy my fascination with science. I treat patients as if they were a member of my family. I believe it is important to develop a solid doctor-patient relationship. It is the foundation upon which we can develop a treatment plan. I like to take the time to get to know my patients and ensure that we both understand the state of their disease. I spend my time outside of work enjoying San Diego’s wonderful outdoor activities with my wife and twins. We love to visit the parks, zoos and beaches. I also love to play tennis and cook.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Columbia University : Internship

Columbia University : Residency

University of Michigan : Medical School

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1568585891