About Carrie Aisen, MD

I have always enjoyed working with people. Being a doctor allows me to combine my love of science with helping people. I focus on evidence-based medicine to provide up-to-date, high quality patient care. The medical field is constantly changing and growing with the results of new research and the development of new treatments. I enjoy combining the latest science with a personalized approach to provide the best care possible for each patient. Through discussion and shared decision making, I work as a team with the patient to create a health care plan that is ideal for them. Many of the issues in urology are things patients are nervous or embarrassed to talk about but are common and can have a significant impact on their lives. I have the chance to make people feel more comfortable with their issues and help improve their quality of life. I like spending time with family and friends. My favorite place to go is the beach and anywhere that lets me enjoy the Southern California weather.

Age: 36

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia : Residency

Columbia University : Medical School

New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia : Internship



