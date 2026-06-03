Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Urology Associates
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Carrie M. Aisen, MD
I have always enjoyed working with people. Being a doctor allows me to combine my love of science with helping people. I focus on evidence-based medicine to provide up-to-date, high quality patient care. The medical field is constantly changing and growing with the results of new research and the development of new treatments. I enjoy combining the latest science with a personalized approach to provide the best care possible for each patient. Through discussion and shared decision making, I work as a team with the patient to create a health care plan that is ideal for them. Many of the issues in urology are things patients are nervous or embarrassed to talk about but are common and can have a significant impact on their lives. I have the chance to make people feel more comfortable with their issues and help improve their quality of life. I like spending time with family and friends. My favorite place to go is the beach and anywhere that lets me enjoy the Southern California weather.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Circumcision - adults
- Female pelvic health
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Prostate cancer
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245673334
Insurance plans accepted
Carrie M. Aisen, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
50 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Very good continuous care.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Aisen is a great listener, professional and courteous
Verified Patient
October 24, 2025
5.0
I'm Totally Satisfied and Happy With my Doctor Carrie Aisen. She Explains my Situation with Full Understanding.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carrie M. Aisen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.