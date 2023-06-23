Medical Doctor
Location and phone
San Diego Urology Associates2060 Otay Lakes Rd
Suite 220
Chula Vista, CA 91915
San Diego Urology Associates8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Carrie Aisen, MD
I have always enjoyed working with people. Being a doctor allows me to combine my love of science with helping people. I focus on evidence-based medicine to provide up-to-date, high quality patient care. The medical field is constantly changing and growing with the results of new research and the development of new treatments. I enjoy combining the latest science with a personalized approach to provide the best care possible for each patient. Through discussion and shared decision making, I work as a team with the patient to create a health care plan that is ideal for them. Many of the issues in urology are things patients are nervous or embarrassed to talk about but are common and can have a significant impact on their lives. I have the chance to make people feel more comfortable with their issues and help improve their quality of life. I like spending time with family and friends. My favorite place to go is the beach and anywhere that lets me enjoy the Southern California weather.
Age:36
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia:Residency
Columbia University:Medical School
New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Circumcision - adults
- Female pelvic health
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Prostate cancer
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
NPI
1245673334
Insurance plans accepted
Ratings and reviews
4.7
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
3.0
The doctor had wrong medical info regarding prescribed medications that I take/don't take.
Verified PatientJune 15, 2023
4.8
I have not been informed of my urine test results!
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
Great visit.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Very excellent bedside-manner *Dr. Aisen is so intelligent and kind-hearted.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Carrie Aisen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carrie Aisen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
