Carrie Aisen, MD

Medical Doctor
Urology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Diego Urology Associates
    2060 Otay Lakes Rd
    Suite 220
    Chula Vista, CA 91915
    619-828-1000
  2. San Diego Urology Associates
    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 250
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-828-1000

About Carrie Aisen, MD

I have always enjoyed working with people. Being a doctor allows me to combine my love of science with helping people. I focus on evidence-based medicine to provide up-to-date, high quality patient care. The medical field is constantly changing and growing with the results of new research and the development of new treatments. I enjoy combining the latest science with a personalized approach to provide the best care possible for each patient. Through discussion and shared decision making, I work as a team with the patient to create a health care plan that is ideal for them. Many of the issues in urology are things patients are nervous or embarrassed to talk about but are common and can have a significant impact on their lives. I have the chance to make people feel more comfortable with their issues and help improve their quality of life. I like spending time with family and friends. My favorite place to go is the beach and anywhere that lets me enjoy the Southern California weather.
Age:
 36
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia:
 Residency
Columbia University:
 Medical School
New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1245673334

4.7
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
3.0
The doctor had wrong medical info regarding prescribed medications that I take/don't take.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2023
4.8
I have not been informed of my urine test results!
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
Great visit.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Very excellent bedside-manner *Dr. Aisen is so intelligent and kind-hearted.
