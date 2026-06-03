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Carrie M. Aisen, MD

4.9

50 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Urology Associates

619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Urology Associates

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 250
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-828-1000
    Fax: 619-828-1001

Care schedule

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About Carrie M. Aisen, MD

I have always enjoyed working with people. Being a doctor allows me to combine my love of science with helping people. I focus on evidence-based medicine to provide up-to-date, high quality patient care. The medical field is constantly changing and growing with the results of new research and the development of new treatments. I enjoy combining the latest science with a personalized approach to provide the best care possible for each patient. Through discussion and shared decision making, I work as a team with the patient to create a health care plan that is ideal for them. Many of the issues in urology are things patients are nervous or embarrassed to talk about but are common and can have a significant impact on their lives. I have the chance to make people feel more comfortable with their issues and help improve their quality of life. I like spending time with family and friends. My favorite place to go is the beach and anywhere that lets me enjoy the Southern California weather.

Age: 39
Gender: Female

Education

New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia: Residency
Columbia University: Medical School
New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1245673334

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Carrie M. Aisen, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

50 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Very good continuous care.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Aisen is a great listener, professional and courteous

Verified Patient

October 24, 2025

5.0

I'm Totally Satisfied and Happy With my Doctor Carrie Aisen. She Explains my Situation with Full Understanding.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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