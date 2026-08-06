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Christopher L. Sherman, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

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Christopher L. Sherman, DO

858-346-7171

7510 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Suite 100 & 103
San Diego, CA 92111

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Location and phone

  1. Christopher L. Sherman, DO

    7510 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
    Suite 100 & 103
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-346-7171

Care schedule

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About Christopher L. Sherman, DO

I completed my residency in orthopedic surgery at Riverside County Regional Medical Center and obtained my fellowship from University of California, San Diego where I specialized in orthopedic trauma and adult joint reconstruction. It is my firm belief that an orthopedic practice must be centered on sound principle, committed to achieving exceptional results, and focused on emerging trends and technologies that may lead to these ends. I stay busy taking trauma calls at multiple Sharp hospitals and attending to the needs of my patients that I see in my two offices. I’ve also been published in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons on the subject of intertrochanteric fractures.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Midwestern University: Medical School
Riverside Medical Center: Residency
Riverside Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1639234826

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Christopher L. Sherman, DO, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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