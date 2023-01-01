About Christopher Sherman, DO

I completed my residency in orthopedic surgery at Riverside County Regional Medical Center and obtained my fellowship from University of California, San Diego where I specialized in orthopedic trauma and adult joint reconstruction. It is my firm belief that an orthopedic practice must be centered on sound principle, committed to achieving exceptional results, and focused on emerging trends and technologies that may lead to these ends. I stay busy taking trauma calls at multiple Sharp hospitals and attending to the needs of my patients that I see in my two offices. I’ve also been published in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons on the subject of intertrochanteric fractures.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Midwestern University : Medical School

Riverside Medical Center : Residency

Riverside Medical Center : Internship



