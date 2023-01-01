Christopher Sherman, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Location and phone
- 4910 Directors Pl
Suite 350
San Diego, CA 92121
About Christopher Sherman, DO
I completed my residency in orthopedic surgery at Riverside County Regional Medical Center and obtained my fellowship from University of California, San Diego where I specialized in orthopedic trauma and adult joint reconstruction. It is my firm belief that an orthopedic practice must be centered on sound principle, committed to achieving exceptional results, and focused on emerging trends and technologies that may lead to these ends. I stay busy taking trauma calls at multiple Sharp hospitals and attending to the needs of my patients that I see in my two offices. I’ve also been published in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons on the subject of intertrochanteric fractures.
Age:48
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Midwestern University:Medical School
Riverside Medical Center:Residency
Riverside Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hip arthroplasty (total joint)
- Hip arthroscopy
- Hip resurfacing
- Hip surgery
- Joint replacement
- Knee replacement
- Orthopedic surgery
- Trauma (orthopedic surgery)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639234826
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Sherman, DO, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Christopher Sherman, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Sherman, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
