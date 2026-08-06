Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Christopher L. Sherman, DO
7510 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Suite 100 & 103
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Christopher L. Sherman, DO
I completed my residency in orthopedic surgery at Riverside County Regional Medical Center and obtained my fellowship from University of California, San Diego where I specialized in orthopedic trauma and adult joint reconstruction. It is my firm belief that an orthopedic practice must be centered on sound principle, committed to achieving exceptional results, and focused on emerging trends and technologies that may lead to these ends. I stay busy taking trauma calls at multiple Sharp hospitals and attending to the needs of my patients that I see in my two offices. I’ve also been published in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons on the subject of intertrochanteric fractures.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639234826
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher L. Sherman, DO, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher L. Sherman, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.