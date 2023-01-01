Daniel Yu, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Daniel Yu, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About Daniel Yu, MD
I became a physician so every day I can utilize science to improve the health and lives of others with kindness and compassion. As your family's pediatrician, I strive to be a friendly advocate for your child's health from birth to young adulthood. Listening to my patients and their loved ones’ concerns is one of my top priorities. Born with a cleft lip and having more doctor visits than the average child, I want children to feel included in their medical care. My practice is focused on evidence-based medicine, immunizations, and promoting healthy lifestyles. Outside of work, I enjoy surfing, pickleball, tennis, running, weightlifting, cooking, trying new restaurants, and traveling.
Age:36
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
University of Kentucky:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
NPI
1316321680
Special recognitions
