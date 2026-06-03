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Daniel Yu, MD

4.6

67 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

About Daniel Yu, MD

I became a physician so every day I can utilize science to improve the health and lives of others with kindness and compassion. As your family's pediatrician, I strive to be a friendly advocate for your child's health from birth to young adulthood. Listening to my patients and their loved ones’ concerns is one of my top priorities. Born with a cleft lip and having more doctor visits than the average child, I want children to feel included in their medical care. My practice is focused on evidence-based medicine, immunizations, and promoting healthy lifestyles. Outside of work, I enjoy surfing, pickleball, tennis, running, weightlifting, cooking, trying new restaurants, and traveling.

Age: 39
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
University of Kentucky: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1316321680

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel Yu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

67 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

He's a great pediatrician, very thorough and kind

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

We had a good experience. Dr. Yu is very informative and is a great at communicating. We appreciate him addressing any concerns my son has and as well as the parents.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Dr Yu is great!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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