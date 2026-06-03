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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
I became a physician so every day I can utilize science to improve the health and lives of others with kindness and compassion. As your family's pediatrician, I strive to be a friendly advocate for your child's health from birth to young adulthood. Listening to my patients and their loved ones’ concerns is one of my top priorities. Born with a cleft lip and having more doctor visits than the average child, I want children to feel included in their medical care. My practice is focused on evidence-based medicine, immunizations, and promoting healthy lifestyles. Outside of work, I enjoy surfing, pickleball, tennis, running, weightlifting, cooking, trying new restaurants, and traveling.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1316321680
Daniel Yu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.6
67 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
He's a great pediatrician, very thorough and kind
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
We had a good experience. Dr. Yu is very informative and is a great at communicating. We appreciate him addressing any concerns my son has and as well as the parents.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Dr Yu is great!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Daniel Yu, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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First available
Wednesday, Aug. 12 (virtual)
Wednesday, Aug. 12 (in person)