About Daniel Yu, MD

I became a physician so every day I can utilize science to improve the health and lives of others with kindness and compassion. As your family's pediatrician, I strive to be a friendly advocate for your child's health from birth to young adulthood. Listening to my patients and their loved ones’ concerns is one of my top priorities. Born with a cleft lip and having more doctor visits than the average child, I want children to feel included in their medical care. My practice is focused on evidence-based medicine, immunizations, and promoting healthy lifestyles. Outside of work, I enjoy surfing, pickleball, tennis, running, weightlifting, cooking, trying new restaurants, and traveling.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

University of Kentucky : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Circumcision - pediatrics

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Sports medicine

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1316321680