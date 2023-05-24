Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
About Dawn Marie De Castro-Marceau, MD
When I was a premedical student at UC Berkeley, I did an observership with a local internal medicine physician. I decided to become a physician based on this experience because I was impressed with the unique, trusting and long-term relationship that that doctor and his patients shared. I believe in making sure that patients play an active role in their own health care. Patients should be educated fully about their conditions and their management options, and consider these choices along with my medical recommendations in making their decisions. In my spare time, I enjoy having an active lifestyle and going hiking with my husband and our goldendoodle puppy, who seems to have boundless energy.
Age:42
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:dee-kas-tro
Languages:English
Education
University of Arizona:Residency
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1629275912
Ratings and reviews
4.9
265 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I enjoyed the experience with the Dr. She was very informative and attentive to my needs and explained everything, great dr.
Verified PatientApril 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. De Castro is a very caring & sincere doctor.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
Dr De Castro was very pleasant, communicated well during the procedure. Between the Dr and Jasmine I was very comfortable and relaxed.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dawn Marie De Castro-Marceau, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dawn Marie De Castro-Marceau, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
