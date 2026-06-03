Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
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Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Dawn Marie K. De Castro-Marceau, MD
When I was a premedical student at UC Berkeley, I did an observership with a local internal medicine physician. I decided to become a physician based on this experience because I was impressed with the unique, trusting and long-term relationship that that doctor and his patients shared. I believe in making sure that patients play an active role in their own health care. Patients should be educated fully about their conditions and their management options, and consider these choices along with my medical recommendations in making their decisions. In my spare time, I enjoy having an active lifestyle and going hiking with my husband and our goldendoodle puppy, who seems to have boundless energy.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629275912
Insurance plans accepted
Dawn Marie K. De Castro-Marceau, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
302 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Very impressed with doctor/surgeon and staff for this consultation
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr was very nice and explained everything I needed to know to make me feel good
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. DeCastro is an excellent surgeon who did a fantastic job stitching so close to my right eye. It was difficult to even notice where she removed the Basal. She explained what I needed to know and answered all my questions.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Excellent and very professional
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dawn Marie K. De Castro-Marceau, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dawn Marie K. De Castro-Marceau, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.