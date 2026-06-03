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Dawn Marie K. De Castro-Marceau, MD

4.9

302 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology

858-621-4131

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4131

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Dawn Marie K. De Castro-Marceau, MD

When I was a premedical student at UC Berkeley, I did an observership with a local internal medicine physician. I decided to become a physician based on this experience because I was impressed with the unique, trusting and long-term relationship that that doctor and his patients shared. I believe in making sure that patients play an active role in their own health care. Patients should be educated fully about their conditions and their management options, and consider these choices along with my medical recommendations in making their decisions. In my spare time, I enjoy having an active lifestyle and going hiking with my husband and our goldendoodle puppy, who seems to have boundless energy.

Age: 45
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: dee-kas-tro

Education

University of Arizona: Residency
Massachusetts Eye and Ear: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629275912

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dawn Marie K. De Castro-Marceau, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

302 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Very impressed with doctor/surgeon and staff for this consultation

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr was very nice and explained everything I needed to know to make me feel good

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. DeCastro is an excellent surgeon who did a fantastic job stitching so close to my right eye. It was difficult to even notice where she removed the Basal. She explained what I needed to know and answered all my questions.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Excellent and very professional

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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