About Dawn Marie De Castro-Marceau, MD

When I was a premedical student at UC Berkeley, I did an observership with a local internal medicine physician. I decided to become a physician based on this experience because I was impressed with the unique, trusting and long-term relationship that that doctor and his patients shared. I believe in making sure that patients play an active role in their own health care. Patients should be educated fully about their conditions and their management options, and consider these choices along with my medical recommendations in making their decisions. In my spare time, I enjoy having an active lifestyle and going hiking with my husband and our goldendoodle puppy, who seems to have boundless energy.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: dee-kas-tro

Languages: English

Education University of Arizona : Residency

Massachusetts Eye and Ear : Fellowship

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship



Areas of focus Occuloplastic surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1629275912