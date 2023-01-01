Dori Cage, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hand surgery (board certified)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Hand Specialists
    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 403
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-715-9200

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Dori Cage, MD

I am devoted exclusively to providing care for patients with acute and reconstructive problems of the hand and upper extremity. I strive to provide high quality medical care through the combined efforts of the patient, physician and therapist as needed and treat patients with respect. My philosophy is to work with patients in a coordinated effort to maximize their function through education, exercise, therapy, medication and surgery as needed. In my spare time, I am involved in community service, family activities, sports and travel. I am also learning to play the piano.
Age:
 64
In practice since:
 1993
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Northwestern University:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710088992
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Dori Cage, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dori Cage, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dori Cage, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.