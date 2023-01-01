About Dori Cage, MD

I am devoted exclusively to providing care for patients with acute and reconstructive problems of the hand and upper extremity. I strive to provide high quality medical care through the combined efforts of the patient, physician and therapist as needed and treat patients with respect. My philosophy is to work with patients in a coordinated effort to maximize their function through education, exercise, therapy, medication and surgery as needed. In my spare time, I am involved in community service, family activities, sports and travel. I am also learning to play the piano.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Northwestern University : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Baylor College of Medicine : Medical School

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency



NPI 1710088992