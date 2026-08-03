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Dori J. Cage, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hand surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Hand Specialists

858-715-9200
Fax: 858-715-9202

8008 Frost St.
Suite 403
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Hand Specialists

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 403
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-715-9200
    Fax: 858-715-9202

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Dori J. Cage, MD

I am devoted exclusively to providing care for patients with acute and reconstructive problems of the hand and upper extremity. I strive to provide high quality medical care through the combined efforts of the patient, physician and therapist as needed and treat patients with respect. My philosophy is to work with patients in a coordinated effort to maximize their function through education, exercise, therapy, medication and surgery as needed. In my spare time, I am involved in community service, family activities, sports and travel. I am also learning to play the piano.

Age: 67
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Female

Education

Northwestern University: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine: Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1871592253

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dori J. Cage, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.