Dori J. Cage, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Dori J. Cage, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Hand Specialists
8008 Frost St.
Suite 403
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-715-9200
Fax: 858-715-9202
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Dori J. Cage, MD
I am devoted exclusively to providing care for patients with acute and reconstructive problems of the hand and upper extremity. I strive to provide high quality medical care through the combined efforts of the patient, physician and therapist as needed and treat patients with respect. My philosophy is to work with patients in a coordinated effort to maximize their function through education, exercise, therapy, medication and surgery as needed. In my spare time, I am involved in community service, family activities, sports and travel. I am also learning to play the piano.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Biceps tendon rupture
- Biceps tenodesis
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Endoscopic carpal tunnel release
- Endoscopic cubital tunnel release
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Labral repair
- Labral tear repair
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Rotator cuff repair
- Separated shoulder
- Shoulder and clavicle fracture
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Shoulder dislocations
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Tendon repair
- Total shoulder
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871592253
Insurance plans accepted
Dori J. Cage, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
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