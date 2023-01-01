Dori Cage, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hand surgery (board certified)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Dori Cage, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hand surgery (board certified)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Location and phone
San Diego Hand Specialists8008 Frost St.
Suite 403
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Dori Cage, MD
I am devoted exclusively to providing care for patients with acute and reconstructive problems of the hand and upper extremity. I strive to provide high quality medical care through the combined efforts of the patient, physician and therapist as needed and treat patients with respect. My philosophy is to work with patients in a coordinated effort to maximize their function through education, exercise, therapy, medication and surgery as needed. In my spare time, I am involved in community service, family activities, sports and travel. I am also learning to play the piano.
Age:64
In practice since:1993
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Northwestern University:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Biceps tendon rupture
- Biceps tenodesis
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Endoscopic carpal tunnel release
- Endoscopic cubital tunnel release
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Labral repair
- Labral tear repair
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Rotator cuff repair
- Separated shoulder
- Shoulder and clavical fracture
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Shoulder dislocations
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Tendon repair
- Total shoulder
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710088992
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Dori Cage, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dori Cage, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dori Cage, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dori Cage, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dori Cage, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.