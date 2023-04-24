Medical Doctor
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Elan Hekier, MD
Effective diagnosis and treatment begins with listening.
Age:48
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Tufts University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchoscopy
- COPD
- Critical care
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Pulmonary embolism
- Sarcoidosis
- Sleep apnea
Insurance plans accepted
Elan Hekier, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
81 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hekier is excellent - extremely compassionate and caring yet professional and informed.
Verified PatientApril 15, 2023
5.0
The Dr. Did an excellent job and took the time to educate me and do a thorough consultation. He clearly loves his job, and this was more than evident in how he explained my situation to me. I felt a lot better after the visit and more informed, and am confident that I will receive a proper diagnosis and treatment.
Verified PatientApril 3, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hekier is what "all" doctors should be. He is very caring, a good listener and so comforting! He gets to know "you" as a person. He never rushes you which is very relaxing. At the end of the appmt. he walks you out and wishes you well. I've never had a doctor do that! In conclusion, my experience has been WONDERFUL with *Dr. Hekier!
Verified PatientMarch 29, 2023
5.0
Dr Heckier was very well prepared for our discussion, having reviewed all my tests and procedures. Excellent person to deal with!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elan Hekier, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elan Hekier, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
