Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Elan Hekier, MD
Effective diagnosis and treatment begins with listening.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchoscopy
- COPD
- Critical care
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Pulmonary embolism
- Sarcoidosis
- Sleep apnea
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225092463
Insurance plans accepted
Elan Hekier, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
79 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr. HEKIER is very knowledgeable and explains things really well. He is also super patient and nice.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Hekier is an excellent listener and shows that he is concerned about my wellbeing.
Verified Patient
April 10, 2026
5.0
Everything was very well explained.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elan Hekier, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.