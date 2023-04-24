Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Patient reviews

Verified Patient April 24, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Hekier is excellent - extremely compassionate and caring yet professional and informed.

Verified Patient April 15, 2023 5.0 The Dr. Did an excellent job and took the time to educate me and do a thorough consultation. He clearly loves his job, and this was more than evident in how he explained my situation to me. I felt a lot better after the visit and more informed, and am confident that I will receive a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Verified Patient April 3, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Hekier is what "all" doctors should be. He is very caring, a good listener and so comforting! He gets to know "you" as a person. He never rushes you which is very relaxing. At the end of the appmt. he walks you out and wishes you well. I've never had a doctor do that! In conclusion, my experience has been WONDERFUL with *Dr. Hekier!