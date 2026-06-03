Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Eric Mlodzinski, MD
I have always been passionate about science and health and wanted to have a career where I could use this passion to make a difference in people's lives. I strive to provide nonjudgmental, open-minded, state-of-the-art, and comprehensive care for my patients and their families in both my pulmonary clinic and the intensive care. unit. I am dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic lung diseases. I enjoy long walks with my wife and daughter, surfing, running, and baseball.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477083541
Insurance plans accepted
Eric Mlodzinski, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
124 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
He listens with full intent and responds with care. He really really like him and would highly recommend him. I feel very important and cared about with him! He willl find the problem and fix it
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
4.2
I feel secure within my being, that my lungs are better now than the condition they were in when I first started seeing this Doctor. His endeavors have improved my condition.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
None
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Dr was very thorough and communicative
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Mlodzinski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.