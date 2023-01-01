Eric Mlodzinski, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Critical care medicine
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Eric Mlodzinski, MD
I have always been passionate about science and health and wanted to have a career where I could use this passion to make a difference in people's lives. I strive to provide nonjudgmental, open-minded, state-of-the-art, and comprehensive care for my patients and their families in both my pulmonary clinic and the intensive care. unit. I am dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic lung diseases. I enjoy long walks with my wife and daughter, surfing, running, and baseball.
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:muh-jin-ski
Languages:English
Education
SUNY Downstate College of Medicine :Medical School
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Internship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
