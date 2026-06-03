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Eric Mlodzinski, MD

4.9

124 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-874-2395

Care schedule

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About Eric Mlodzinski, MD

I have always been passionate about science and health and wanted to have a career where I could use this passion to make a difference in people's lives. I strive to provide nonjudgmental, open-minded, state-of-the-art, and comprehensive care for my patients and their families in both my pulmonary clinic and the intensive care. unit. I am dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic lung diseases. I enjoy long walks with my wife and daughter, surfing, running, and baseball.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: muh-jin-ski

Education

SUNY Downstate College of Medicine : Medical School
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: Internship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477083541

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Eric Mlodzinski, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

124 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

He listens with full intent and responds with care. He really really like him and would highly recommend him. I feel very important and cared about with him! He willl find the problem and fix it

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

4.2

I feel secure within my being, that my lungs are better now than the condition they were in when I first started seeing this Doctor. His endeavors have improved my condition.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

None

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Dr was very thorough and communicative

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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