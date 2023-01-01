About Eric Mlodzinski, MD

I have always been passionate about science and health and wanted to have a career where I could use this passion to make a difference in people's lives. I strive to provide nonjudgmental, open-minded, state-of-the-art, and comprehensive care for my patients and their families in both my pulmonary clinic and the intensive care. unit. I am dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic lung diseases. I enjoy long walks with my wife and daughter, surfing, running, and baseball.

Age: 32

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: muh-jin-ski

Languages: English

Education SUNY Downstate College of Medicine : Medical School

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center : Internship

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1477083541