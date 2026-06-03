Weight loss patient hopes his story inspires others
Paul has lost 162 pounds on his weight loss journey. Now, he hopes to encourage others on the path to better health.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
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There is nothing more rewarding for me than to practice human medicine. I strive to promote good health and improve the quality of life for each of my patients. My philosophy is to never compromise the integrity of patient care. I deliver medicine with compassion, competence and effective communication. I am committed to providing superior care and treating patients as a whole. I am a big advocate of preventive medicine and educating individuals about their health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, traveling and following all sports.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1891998118
Firas H. Gorges, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
430 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Awesome
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. George is consistently kind, patient, and attentive. He takes the time to truly listen, and I never feel rushed during my visits. I always leave feeling fully understood and genuinely impressed by the care and thoughtfulness he brings to addressing my concerns.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Thank you
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
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Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Firas H. Gorges, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Firas H. Gorges, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Firas H. Gorges, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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