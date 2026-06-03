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Firas H. Gorges, MD

4.9

430 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

Care schedule

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About Firas H. Gorges, MD

There is nothing more rewarding for me than to practice human medicine. I strive to promote good health and improve the quality of life for each of my patients. My philosophy is to never compromise the integrity of patient care. I deliver medicine with compassion, competence and effective communication. I am committed to providing superior care and treating patients as a whole. I am a big advocate of preventive medicine and educating individuals about their health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, traveling and following all sports.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Chaldean

Education

Michigan State University: Internship
Michigan State University: Residency
Jordan University of Science and Technology: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1891998118

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Firas H. Gorges, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

430 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Awesome

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. George is consistently kind, patient, and attentive. He takes the time to truly listen, and I never feel rushed during my visits. I always leave feeling fully understood and genuinely impressed by the care and thoughtfulness he brings to addressing my concerns.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Thank you

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.