Verified Patient May 18, 2023 5.0

He is always very friendly & listens to me. Tries to help me always. Very lucky to have him as my doctor. Would love for him to be my doctor forever. I am so lucky as hard to find someone like *Dr. Gorges. Thank you for having him on your staff. He is always so upbeat & positive. I don't even mind going to doctor now. Thanks again *Dr. Gorges for being so kind &...