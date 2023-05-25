Firas Gorges, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Firas Gorges, MD
There is nothing more rewarding for me than to practice human medicine. I strive to promote good health and improve the quality of life for each of my patients. My philosophy is to never compromise the integrity of patient care. I deliver medicine with compassion, competence and effective communication. I am committed to providing superior care and treating patients as a whole. I am a big advocate of preventive medicine and educating individuals about their health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, traveling and following all sports.
Age:46
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, Aramaic, English
Education
Michigan State University:Internship
Michigan State University:Residency
Jordan University of Science and Technology:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Cholesterol management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Gorges is excellent.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
He is always very friendly & listens to me. Tries to help me always. Very lucky to have him as my doctor. Would love for him to be my doctor forever. I am so lucky as hard to find someone like *Dr. Gorges. Thank you for having him on your staff. He is always so upbeat & positive. I don't even mind going to doctor now. Thanks again *Dr. Gorges for being so kind &...
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Over the last 3 years I have been very impressed with the care I receive from Dr. Gorges. He always answers promptly to any messages I send or requests for medications etc. When I have an appointment he answers all of my questions or concerns. If I had to pick 2 words that describe him I would say Professional and Kind.
Special recognitions
