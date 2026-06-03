About Firas H. Gorges, MD

There is nothing more rewarding for me than to practice human medicine. I strive to promote good health and improve the quality of life for each of my patients. My philosophy is to never compromise the integrity of patient care. I deliver medicine with compassion, competence and effective communication. I am committed to providing superior care and treating patients as a whole. I am a big advocate of preventive medicine and educating individuals about their health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, traveling and following all sports.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , Chaldean

Education Michigan State University : Internship

Michigan State University : Residency

Jordan University of Science and Technology : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.