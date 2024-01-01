Medical doctor (MD)
Medical doctor (MD)
Critical care medicine
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
About Gang Bao, MD
I decided to become a physician to help cure or minimize my patients' suffering. My care philosophy is to show respect to each of my patients and utilize my medical training and up-to-date knowledge to help them achieve better health. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and reading.
Age:65
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Gang Bow
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
State University of New York, Stony Brook:Residency
Stanford University:Fellowship
University of Louisville:Internship
University of Heidelberg:Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1922008598
Insurance plans accepted
Gang Bao, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gang Bao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gang Bao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
