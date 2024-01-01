About Gang Bao, MD

I decided to become a physician to help cure or minimize my patients' suffering. My care philosophy is to show respect to each of my patients and utilize my medical training and up-to-date knowledge to help them achieve better health. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and reading.

Age: 65

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Gang Bow

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education State University of New York, Stony Brook : Residency

Stanford University : Fellowship

University of Louisville : Internship

University of Heidelberg : Medical School



