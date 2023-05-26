Provider Image

Gayatri Chhatre, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2702

Care schedule

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Gayatri Chhatre, MD

I enjoy getting to know my patients and being able to provide medical care with a personal touch. Interacting with people of all ages is a joy to me and being able to make a positive impact to help improve the quality of life for my patients is gratifying. I love the field of OBGYN because it allows for real continuity of care, as I take care of women throughout their life, from early adolescence to postmenopausal. I prefer to involve patients in their health care, because I think educated patients are their own best advocates. I think it is essential to stay abreast of advancements in the field, and make it a point to stay current. During my free time, I enjoy hiking, boxing and cooking, along with live concerts and performances. I'm a huge animal lover and also enjoy volunteering with animal rescue groups.
Age:
 42
In practice since:
 2013
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Ga-ya-tree Shaw-tray
Languages: 
English
Education
Washington Hospital Center:
 Residency
Washington Hospital Center:
 Internship
Temple University:
 Medical School
Ratings and reviews

4.7
85 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
I love Dr. Chhatre. She put me at ease once I saw her. She was my ob for my first pregnancy and was amazing then and still is.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chhatre is phenomenal! As a first time mom, I could not imagine having my baby with any other doctor. She is a great listener, thorough, includes me in decisions, and authentic. Dr. Chhatre genuinely cares, and has a caring and kind bedside manner. I started seeing Dr. Chhatre at the Chula Vista office and followed her to the San Diego office. I will drive anywhere I need to continue care with her.
Verified Patient
April 26, 2023
5.0
My doctor was great. She listened, answered all of the questions, and made me feel comfortable.
Verified Patient
April 19, 2023
5.0
I have recommended her to all my friends and family.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gayatri Chhatre, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayatri Chhatre, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
