About Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD

I enjoy getting to know my patients and being able to provide medical care with a personal touch. Interacting with people of all ages is a joy to me and being able to make a positive impact to help improve the quality of life for my patients is gratifying. I love the field of OBGYN because it allows for real continuity of care, as I take care of women throughout their life, from early adolescence to postmenopausal. I prefer to involve patients in their health care, because I think educated patients are their own best advocates. I think it is essential to stay abreast of advancements in the field, and make it a point to stay current. During my free time, I enjoy hiking, boxing and cooking, along with live concerts and performances. I'm a huge animal lover and also enjoy volunteering with animal rescue groups.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ga-ya-tree Shaw-tray



Education Washington Hospital Center : Residency

Washington Hospital Center : Internship

Temple University : Medical School



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