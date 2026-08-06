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Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD

4.8

52 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-874-2418

Care schedule

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About Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD

I enjoy getting to know my patients and being able to provide medical care with a personal touch. Interacting with people of all ages is a joy to me and being able to make a positive impact to help improve the quality of life for my patients is gratifying. I love the field of OBGYN because it allows for real continuity of care, as I take care of women throughout their life, from early adolescence to postmenopausal. I prefer to involve patients in their health care, because I think educated patients are their own best advocates. I think it is essential to stay abreast of advancements in the field, and make it a point to stay current. During my free time, I enjoy hiking, boxing and cooking, along with live concerts and performances. I'm a huge animal lover and also enjoy volunteering with animal rescue groups.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ga-ya-tree Shaw-tray

Education

Washington Hospital Center: Residency
Washington Hospital Center: Internship
Temple University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972739746

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

52 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Chhatre was great. She went over all my concerns and took the time to hear my concerns. Never rushed me and provided with great information.

Verified Patient

May 3, 2026

5.0

Really nice doctor. Down to earth

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

4.8

Dr, Chattre always listens to my concerns. She always takes my opinion into consideration.

Verified Patient

April 5, 2026

5.0

Doctor made me feel very comfortable and informed me of everything before I made my decision. Super easy to talk to and welcoming.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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