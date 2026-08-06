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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I enjoy getting to know my patients and being able to provide medical care with a personal touch. Interacting with people of all ages is a joy to me and being able to make a positive impact to help improve the quality of life for my patients is gratifying. I love the field of OBGYN because it allows for real continuity of care, as I take care of women throughout their life, from early adolescence to postmenopausal. I prefer to involve patients in their health care, because I think educated patients are their own best advocates. I think it is essential to stay abreast of advancements in the field, and make it a point to stay current. During my free time, I enjoy hiking, boxing and cooking, along with live concerts and performances. I'm a huge animal lover and also enjoy volunteering with animal rescue groups.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1972739746
Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
52 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Chhatre was great. She went over all my concerns and took the time to hear my concerns. Never rushed me and provided with great information.
Verified Patient
May 3, 2026
5.0
Really nice doctor. Down to earth
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
4.8
Dr, Chattre always listens to my concerns. She always takes my opinion into consideration.
Verified Patient
April 5, 2026
5.0
Doctor made me feel very comfortable and informed me of everything before I made my decision. Super easy to talk to and welcoming.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Gayatri R. Chhatre, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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