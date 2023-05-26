About Gayatri Chhatre, MD

I enjoy getting to know my patients and being able to provide medical care with a personal touch. Interacting with people of all ages is a joy to me and being able to make a positive impact to help improve the quality of life for my patients is gratifying. I love the field of OBGYN because it allows for real continuity of care, as I take care of women throughout their life, from early adolescence to postmenopausal. I prefer to involve patients in their health care, because I think educated patients are their own best advocates. I think it is essential to stay abreast of advancements in the field, and make it a point to stay current. During my free time, I enjoy hiking, boxing and cooking, along with live concerts and performances. I'm a huge animal lover and also enjoy volunteering with animal rescue groups.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ga-ya-tree Shaw-tray

Languages: English

Education Washington Hospital Center : Residency

Washington Hospital Center : Internship

Temple University : Medical School



Areas of focus Adolescent gynecology

Birth control shot

Colposcopy

Cone biopsy

Evaluation of abnormal Pap

Hysteroscopy

Hysteroscopy - operative

Intrauterine device (IUD)

Laparoscopic surgery

Laparoscopy - diagnostic

Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)

Menopause

Menstrual irregularities

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Pediatric gynecology

Recurrent pregnancy loss

Sexually transmitted diseases

Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy

Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)

NPI 1972739746