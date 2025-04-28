Can birth control improve acne?

As a young female approaches puberty, she begins to see various changes in her body. Often, one of those changes is the appearance of acne. Caused by hormonal changes, the increased production of sebum — an oily substance that moisturizes the skin — may lead to clogged pores and, as a result, pimples, whiteheads and blackheads.

There are several appropriate treatments for acne, including oral acne medications, antibiotics and topical medicines. Preventive measures can also help. These include:

Washing the skin with a gentle cleanser twice a day

Avoiding the use of rough washcloths or scrubbing tools

Avoiding picking at blemishes

Maintaining a healthy diet low in sugar and processed foods

Avoiding oil-based skin products and cosmetics

Reducing stress through regular exercise, quality sleep, healthy connections with others and effective time management

Another treatment that some doctors may recommend to female teens and young women is the use of contraceptive pills, also known as birth control. The pills can help balance hormones to reduce the production of sebum.

“For mild acne, we often will use a topical therapy option,” says Dr. Gayatri Chhatre, an OBGYN with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “However, for moderate to severe acne, oral contraception, which is a systemic therapy, provides a simple and effective option.”

Addressing concerns about the use of birth control

Dr. Chhatre recognizes that some parents may feel unsure about prescribing birth control to teens to treat acne. One concern is that it might increase the likelihood that a young female will participate in sexual activity.

However, Dr. Chhatre says that the use of birth control neither deters nor promotes sexual activity. In fact, sexual activity is a natural part of many young people’s lives regardless of their use of hormonal contraceptives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about 30% of high school students have had sexual intercourse, and condoms were the most commonly used method of protection among this group.

“Using birth control for acne, or even birth control for birth control purposes, is not going to promote sexual activity,” she says. “What it will do is help with your teenager’s acne and provide a safe contraception option if they decide to become sexually active.”

As for health risks associated with the use of birth control, Dr. Chhatre reports that common concerns, such as weight gain, future infertility and adverse effects on overall height and growth, have been shown to be insignificant. However, she does note that there is a slightly increased risk of blood clots with hormonal contraception use in about 15 in 100,000 women per year.

Dr. Chhatre recommends talking with your child’s doctor about whether the birth control pill might be an appropriate treatment for her acne. “As long as a thorough discussion about the risks and benefits of birth control, as well as other options, have been discussed, the patient can make an educated decision for their best option.”

