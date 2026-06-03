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Gregory M. Alberton, MD

4.9

369 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics

858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3169

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-309-3160
    Fax: 858-309-3169

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6503
    Fax: 858-874-0715

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics

2600 Via De La Valle

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

2929 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Gregory M. Alberton, MD

I chose a career as a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. Also, I have always been fascinated by science and anatomy and thus my interest in surgery. It brings me great joy to help people in a meaningful way. I strive to carefully listen so I can clearly understand the needs and concerns of my patients. I will provide an honest assessment of your concerns and develop a cooperative approach for the best possible healing. I spend most of my free time with my wife and family. I enjoy landscape photography and going hiking. I am also a practicing Christian.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male

Education

Mayo Medical School: Internship
Mayo Medical School: Residency
University of Chicago: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1457310179

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gregory M. Alberton, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

369 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Fantastic care by everyone!!

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Excellent Doctor that you can trust and very professional kind and respectful . Was a Blessing in my surgery!

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Alberton is the Best! I Would like to recognize Dr. Alberton for the exceptional care he provided during my recent appointment.My family's experience with Dr. Alberton began when I recommended him to my husband, who received outstanding care. Based on that experience, I chose to see Dr. Alberton myself, and I could not have been more pleased with the care I received.Dr. Alberton combines exceptional clinical expertise with genuine compassion and professionalism. He took the time to listen carefully to my concerns, conducted a thorough evaluation, and explained his findings and recommendations in a way that was clear, thoughtful, and reassuring. I never felt rushed and appreciated the time he spent ensuring all of my questions were answered.What impressed me most was not only his knowledge and skill, but also the way he interacts with his patients. He is warm, approachable, attentive, and truly invested in providing the best possible care. In today's healthcare environment, that level of personal attention is rare and deeply appreciated.I left my appointment feeling heard. Dr. Alberton exemplifies the very best of patient care and is a tremendous asset to your organization. I would not hesitate to recommend him to family, friends, or anyone seeking orthopedic care.

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Doctor and nurses were terrific, I will highly recommend my doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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