Medical Doctor
Hand surgery (board certified)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Gregory Alberton, MD
I chose a career as a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. Also, I have always been fascinated by science and anatomy and thus my interest in surgery. It brings me great joy to help people in a meaningful way. I strive to carefully listen so I can clearly understand the concerns of my patients. I will provide an honest assessment of concerns and develop a cooperative approach for the best possible healing. I spend most of my free time with my wife and family. I enjoy landscape photography and hiking. I am also a practicing Christian.
Age:54
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Medical School:Internship
Mayo Medical School:Residency
University of Chicago:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1457310179
Insurance plans accepted
Gregory Alberton, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
229 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Alberton is the best.
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
I hope your survey considers "very good" as "excellent".
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Alberton is an outstanding doctor. He provides great care, gives thorough explanations, and offers thoughtful answers to any questions or concerns from the patient.
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
First time meeting the doctor,he was in control and to the point.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Gregory Alberton, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Alberton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
