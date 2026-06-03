Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3169
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics
2600 Via De La Valle
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
About Gregory M. Alberton, MD
I chose a career as a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. Also, I have always been fascinated by science and anatomy and thus my interest in surgery. It brings me great joy to help people in a meaningful way. I strive to carefully listen so I can clearly understand the needs and concerns of my patients. I will provide an honest assessment of your concerns and develop a cooperative approach for the best possible healing. I spend most of my free time with my wife and family. I enjoy landscape photography and going hiking. I am also a practicing Christian.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457310179
Insurance plans accepted
Gregory M. Alberton, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
369 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Fantastic care by everyone!!
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Excellent Doctor that you can trust and very professional kind and respectful . Was a Blessing in my surgery!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Alberton is the Best! I Would like to recognize Dr. Alberton for the exceptional care he provided during my recent appointment.My family's experience with Dr. Alberton began when I recommended him to my husband, who received outstanding care. Based on that experience, I chose to see Dr. Alberton myself, and I could not have been more pleased with the care I received.Dr. Alberton combines exceptional clinical expertise with genuine compassion and professionalism. He took the time to listen carefully to my concerns, conducted a thorough evaluation, and explained his findings and recommendations in a way that was clear, thoughtful, and reassuring. I never felt rushed and appreciated the time he spent ensuring all of my questions were answered.What impressed me most was not only his knowledge and skill, but also the way he interacts with his patients. He is warm, approachable, attentive, and truly invested in providing the best possible care. In today's healthcare environment, that level of personal attention is rare and deeply appreciated.I left my appointment feeling heard. Dr. Alberton exemplifies the very best of patient care and is a tremendous asset to your organization. I would not hesitate to recommend him to family, friends, or anyone seeking orthopedic care.
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Doctor and nurses were terrific, I will highly recommend my doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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