I chose a career as a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. Also, I have always been fascinated by science and anatomy and thus my interest in surgery. It brings me great joy to help people in a meaningful way. I strive to carefully listen so I can clearly understand the concerns of my patients. I will provide an honest assessment of concerns and develop a cooperative approach for the best possible healing. I spend most of my free time with my wife and family. I enjoy landscape photography and hiking. I am also a practicing Christian.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Mayo Medical School : Internship

Mayo Medical School : Residency

University of Chicago : Medical School

University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship



NPI 1457310179