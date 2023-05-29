Gregory Francisco, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Gregory Francisco, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Gregory Francisco, MD
I decided to become a physician because I wanted a career that involved helping patients with a mix of compassion, science and technology. I listen to my patients so that together we can create a joint treatment strategy that is appropriate for each patient’s symptoms and lifestyle. In my spare time, I enjoy mountain biking, fishing and spending time with my kids.
Age:52
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:francisco
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
University of Missouri:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anatomical mapping
- Atrial fibrillation
- Biventricular pacemaker
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiac mapping
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Electrophysiology studies
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Pacemaker insertion
- Pulmonary vein ablation
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)
- Tilt table test
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
Ratings and reviews
4.9
153 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
4.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Francisco is an amazing doctor great listener, compassion and provider options before being to aggressive with treatment.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
This was my first meeting with Dr. Gregory Francisco. I previously had the pleasure of receiving care from Dr. Ostrander for over 15 years. While I was hesitant changing doctors after Dr. Ostrander's retirement, I am more than pleased with being assigned to Dr. Francisco. He took the time to review my records, listen to my concerns, provide Info on more recent medical studies and discuss possible changes to my care. In one visit Dr. Francisco has lifted my spirits regarding my cardiovascular well being and motivated me to strive to improve my overall health.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
All of my visits with *Dr. Francisco were excellent. He always listened to my concerns. Explained what was going on with my heart by showing me examples, provided options and what my final result would be so I could live a healthy life. *Dr. Francisco is a good listener, explains at a level I can understand.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gregory Francisco, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
