About Gregory M. Francisco, MD

I decided to become a physician because I wanted a career that involved helping patients with a mix of compassion, science and technology. I listen to my patients so that together we can create a joint treatment strategy that is appropriate for each patient’s symptoms and lifestyle. In my spare time, I enjoy mountain biking, fishing and spending time with my kids.

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: francisco

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship

University of Texas Medical School at Houston : Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

University of Missouri : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.