Verified Patient May 11, 2023 5.0

This was my first meeting with Dr. Gregory Francisco. I previously had the pleasure of receiving care from Dr. Ostrander for over 15 years. While I was hesitant changing doctors after Dr. Ostrander's retirement, I am more than pleased with being assigned to Dr. Francisco. He took the time to review my records, listen to my concerns, provide Info on more recent medical studies and discuss possible changes to my care. In one visit Dr. Francisco has lifted my spirits regarding my cardiovascular well being and motivated me to strive to improve my overall health.