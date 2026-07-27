Provider Image
Watch video

Gregory M. Francisco, MD

4.9

188 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Cardiology

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2379

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

2929 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Gregory M. Francisco, MD

I decided to become a physician because I wanted a career that involved helping patients with a mix of compassion, science and technology. I listen to my patients so that together we can create a joint treatment strategy that is appropriate for each patient’s symptoms and lifestyle. In my spare time, I enjoy mountain biking, fishing and spending time with my kids.

Age: 55
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: francisco
Languages: English

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Fellowship
University of Texas Medical School at Houston: Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
University of Missouri: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1447222831

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gregory M. Francisco, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

188 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Can't say enough positive things about Dr. Francisco. I am very fortunate to be under his care.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr, Francisco was very attentive and empathic, explaining my condition and treatment options. I feel like I have hope now.

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Franscico showed concern and explained everything very well. I felt at ease knowing I'm in good hands.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Knowledgeable, genuine concern with thorough explanation.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory M. Francisco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.