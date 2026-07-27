Gregory M. Francisco, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Gregory M. Francisco, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Cardiology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
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About Gregory M. Francisco, MD
I decided to become a physician because I wanted a career that involved helping patients with a mix of compassion, science and technology. I listen to my patients so that together we can create a joint treatment strategy that is appropriate for each patient’s symptoms and lifestyle. In my spare time, I enjoy mountain biking, fishing and spending time with my kids.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anatomical mapping
- Atrial fibrillation
- Biventricular pacemaker
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiac mapping
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Electrophysiology studies
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Pacemaker insertion
- Pulmonary vein ablation
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)
- Tilt table test
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1447222831
Insurance plans accepted
Gregory M. Francisco, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
188 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Can't say enough positive things about Dr. Francisco. I am very fortunate to be under his care.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr, Francisco was very attentive and empathic, explaining my condition and treatment options. I feel like I have hope now.
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Franscico showed concern and explained everything very well. I felt at ease knowing I'm in good hands.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Knowledgeable, genuine concern with thorough explanation.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory M. Francisco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.