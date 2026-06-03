Jennifer Min, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Jennifer Min, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
About Jennifer Min, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1144766841
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Min, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
45 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
February 22, 2026
5.0
We love working with Dr Min. She always listens to our concerns and always gives us very good an straightforward explanations and recommendations.She takes the time to listen to some of our worries, an this is especially helpful.
Verified Patient
December 14, 2025
5.0
Answered all questions in a relatable my child could understand. Let her feel comfortable asking questions
Verified Patient
November 3, 2025
5.0
Dr. Min always takes time to listen to his issues and talks him through everything. He always feels heard and cared for.
Verified Patient
November 1, 2025
5.0
Excellent
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Min, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Min, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.