Dr. Min always takes time to listen to his issues and talks him through everything. He always feels heard and cared for.

We love working with Dr Min. She always listens to our concerns and always gives us very good an straightforward explanations and recommendations.She takes the time to listen to some of our worries, an this is especially helpful.

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.