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Jennifer Min, MD

5.0

45 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

About Jennifer Min, MD

Age: 39
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Korean, Spanish

Education

University of Arizona College of Medicine: Medical School
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles: Residency
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1144766841

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer Min, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

45 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

February 22, 2026

5.0

We love working with Dr Min. She always listens to our concerns and always gives us very good an straightforward explanations and recommendations.She takes the time to listen to some of our worries, an this is especially helpful.

Verified Patient

December 14, 2025

5.0

Answered all questions in a relatable my child could understand. Let her feel comfortable asking questions

Verified Patient

November 3, 2025

5.0

Dr. Min always takes time to listen to his issues and talks him through everything. He always feels heard and cared for.

Verified Patient

November 1, 2025

5.0

Excellent

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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5.0

San Diego

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5.0

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.