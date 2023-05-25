About Veda Wu, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Michael Berent and Dr. Siri Patel, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I see my role as a pediatrician as a long-term partnership with families to help keep their children healthy and to help guide them through the joys and challenges that each stage brings. I became a physician because I have always wanted to be able to help others. Being able to put a smile back on a child's face just makes my day. In my spare time, I love spending time with my husband and two daughters, and I try to find time to read and cook.

Age: 54

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Vee-da

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of Michigan : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Eczema

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

NPI 1518078971