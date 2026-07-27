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Veda C. Wu, MD

5.0

54 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

About Veda C. Wu, MD

I see my role as a pediatrician as a long-term partnership with families to help keep their children healthy and to help guide them through the joys and challenges that each stage brings. I became a physician because I have always wanted to be able to help others. Being able to put a smile back on a child's face just makes my day. In my spare time, I love spending time with my husband and two daughters, and I try to find time to read and cook.

Age: 57
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Vee-da
Languages: Mandarin

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of Michigan: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Asthma
  • Eczema
  • Parenting guidance
  • Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1518078971

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Veda C. Wu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

54 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

We have been lucky enough to have Dr. Wu for both my kids since they were very young. She is very caring, asks a lot of good questions to both me and the kids and takes her time at appointments. She calls back at 6:30pm to discuss concerns brought up after appointments. She prioritizes the needs of her patients, and it shows!

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Very helpful visit!

Verified Patient

January 4, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wu is amazing! She has been attending to my four kids since we relocated to San Diego. I have always appreciated her bedside manners, her patience, and how knowledgeable she is.

Verified Patient

November 21, 2025

5.0

Dr. Wu has taken excellent care of all 3 of my kids. She's the best.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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5.0

San Diego

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5.0

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Jennifer Min, MD

5.0

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.