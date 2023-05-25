Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Veda Wu, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Michael Berent and Dr. Siri Patel, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I see my role as a pediatrician as a long-term partnership with families to help keep their children healthy and to help guide them through the joys and challenges that each stage brings. I became a physician because I have always wanted to be able to help others. Being able to put a smile back on a child's face just makes my day. In my spare time, I love spending time with my husband and two daughters, and I try to find time to read and cook.
Age:54
In practice since:1998
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Vee-da
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of Michigan:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Eczema
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1518078971
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Veda Wu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
79 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr Veda Wu is awesome. She is by far one of the best MDs
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wu is consistently great! I love how calm she is. When I was a super anxious new mom, I really appreciated her approach!
Verified PatientJanuary 30, 2023
5.0
She's the best doctor I have had. Please see previous comments regarding Dr Wu.
Verified PatientJanuary 12, 2023
5.0
I live a little far from the clinic I do not want to change Doctor Veda Wu That's why I always take my kids to her.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Veda Wu, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Veda Wu, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Veda Wu, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Veda Wu, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.