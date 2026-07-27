Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
About Veda C. Wu, MD
I see my role as a pediatrician as a long-term partnership with families to help keep their children healthy and to help guide them through the joys and challenges that each stage brings. I became a physician because I have always wanted to be able to help others. Being able to put a smile back on a child's face just makes my day. In my spare time, I love spending time with my husband and two daughters, and I try to find time to read and cook.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Eczema
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1518078971
Insurance plans accepted
Veda C. Wu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
54 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
We have been lucky enough to have Dr. Wu for both my kids since they were very young. She is very caring, asks a lot of good questions to both me and the kids and takes her time at appointments. She calls back at 6:30pm to discuss concerns brought up after appointments. She prioritizes the needs of her patients, and it shows!
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Very helpful visit!
Verified Patient
January 4, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wu is amazing! She has been attending to my four kids since we relocated to San Diego. I have always appreciated her bedside manners, her patience, and how knowledgeable she is.
Verified Patient
November 21, 2025
5.0
Dr. Wu has taken excellent care of all 3 of my kids. She's the best.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.