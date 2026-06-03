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Michael D. Berent, MD

5.0

57 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2701

About Michael D. Berent, MD

I believe that the physician-patient-parent relationship is very important. The value of my advice comes from trust that is built after weeks, months or even years of caring for a particular child. I treat children as I would like my child treated. I became a physician because I am community oriented and enjoy making a positive impact on other people's lives. Outside of work, I like spending time with my family and listening to and playing music.

Age: 71
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: bear-rent
Languages: Spanish

Education

Stanford University: Residency
Stanford University: Internship
Eastern Virginia Medical School: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1700895174

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael D. Berent, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

57 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Berent has been an amazing doctor. He is very thorough and very kind.

Verified Patient

March 20, 2026

5.0

Love Dr. Berent. He is so patient, listens, has great interactions with parents and kids. Never makes me feel rushed, or what I am asking is wrong.

Verified Patient

March 4, 2026

5.0

We love Dr. Berent. He is always kind, friendly, informative, and the kids feel comfortable with him.

Verified Patient

February 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Betent is always great. He's so patient and has a way of explaining things that is easy for everyone to understand. He was super helpful.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Siri J. Patel, MD

5.0

San Diego

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Veda C. Wu, MD

5.0

San Diego

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Jennifer Min, MD

5.0

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.