About Michael Berent, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Siri Patel and Dr. Veda Wu, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I believe that the physician-patient-parent relationship is very important. The value of my advice comes from trust that is built after weeks, months or even years of caring for a particular child. I treat children as I would like my child treated. I became a physician because I am community oriented and enjoy making a positive impact on other people's lives. Outside of work, I like spending time with my family and listening to and playing music.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: bear-rent

Languages: English

Education Stanford University : Residency

Stanford University : Internship

Eastern Virginia Medical School : Medical School



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Asthma

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

