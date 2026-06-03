Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
About Michael D. Berent, MD
I believe that the physician-patient-parent relationship is very important. The value of my advice comes from trust that is built after weeks, months or even years of caring for a particular child. I treat children as I would like my child treated. I became a physician because I am community oriented and enjoy making a positive impact on other people's lives. Outside of work, I like spending time with my family and listening to and playing music.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700895174
Insurance plans accepted
Michael D. Berent, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
57 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Berent has been an amazing doctor. He is very thorough and very kind.
Verified Patient
March 20, 2026
5.0
Love Dr. Berent. He is so patient, listens, has great interactions with parents and kids. Never makes me feel rushed, or what I am asking is wrong.
Verified Patient
March 4, 2026
5.0
We love Dr. Berent. He is always kind, friendly, informative, and the kids feel comfortable with him.
Verified Patient
February 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Betent is always great. He's so patient and has a way of explaining things that is easy for everyone to understand. He was super helpful.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael D. Berent, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.