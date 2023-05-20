Medical Doctor
About Michael Berent, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Siri Patel and Dr. Veda Wu, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I believe that the physician-patient-parent relationship is very important. The value of my advice comes from trust that is built after weeks, months or even years of caring for a particular child. I treat children as I would like my child treated. I became a physician because I am community oriented and enjoy making a positive impact on other people's lives. Outside of work, I like spending time with my family and listening to and playing music.
Age:68
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:bear-rent
Languages:English
Education
Stanford University:Residency
Stanford University:Internship
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1700895174
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Berent, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
74 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr Berent is so friendly and good with kids. Such a kind and thorough doctor. We have been very happy with him since our son was born.
Verified PatientApril 16, 2023
5.0
We love *Dr. Berent! He is the best! Very caring, current knowledge and magically knows how to get my team to talk.
Verified PatientMarch 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Berent is amazing, we couldn't ask for more!
Verified PatientMarch 18, 2023
5.0
Dr,Berent, provided excellent care and services during our visits, he spoke with cheer, concern to my daughter letting her know he cares and understands, he provided playful banter so she wouldn't feel alone. About her stomach ache . He listen and showed compassion, my daughter absolutely loves seen her Dr.
Special recognitions
