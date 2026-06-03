About Michael D. Berent, MD

I believe that the physician-patient-parent relationship is very important. The value of my advice comes from trust that is built after weeks, months or even years of caring for a particular child. I treat children as I would like my child treated. I became a physician because I am community oriented and enjoy making a positive impact on other people's lives. Outside of work, I like spending time with my family and listening to and playing music.

Age: 71

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: bear-rent

Languages: Spanish

Education Stanford University : Residency

Stanford University : Internship

Eastern Virginia Medical School : Medical School



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Asthma

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

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