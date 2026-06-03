Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 29, 2026 5.0 Dr. Siri Patel is the only reason that we still go to Sharp. She is a phenomenal physician, she is kind, empathetic, knowledgeable, and efficient. My oldest daughter came with to the appointment simply because she wanted to see her. She likely deserves a raise.

Verified Patient May 14, 2026 5.0 Dr. Siri Patel is always very friendly and professional. He always answers our doubts and questions and speaks Spanish, which also helps us a lot that he can communicate in Spanish with us.

Verified Patient March 13, 2026 5.0 Dr Patel is phenomenal. She engages really well with both her patients and their parents. She is kind, attentive, and supportive in giving guidance.