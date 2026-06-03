Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
About Siri J. Patel, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1427475649
Insurance plans accepted
Siri J. Patel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
35 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Siri Patel is the only reason that we still go to Sharp. She is a phenomenal physician, she is kind, empathetic, knowledgeable, and efficient. My oldest daughter came with to the appointment simply because she wanted to see her. She likely deserves a raise.
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Siri Patel is always very friendly and professional. He always answers our doubts and questions and speaks Spanish, which also helps us a lot that he can communicate in Spanish with us.
Verified Patient
March 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Patel is phenomenal. She engages really well with both her patients and their parents. She is kind, attentive, and supportive in giving guidance.
Verified Patient
March 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Patel went above and beyond in every aspect of our appointment. She was incredibly thorough, provided thoughtful and sound medical advice, and even offered helpful care recommendations for my daughter. It was truly an exceptional visit, and we feel very fortunate to have her as our provider.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Siri J. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.