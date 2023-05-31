Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Siri Patel, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Michael Berent and Dr. Veda Wu, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:34
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Sri Ramachandra University:Medical School
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center:Internship
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
1427475649
Insurance plans accepted
Siri Patel, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
42 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
We love dr Patel
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
Dr. Patel has a wonderful bedside manner and shows great thoughtfulness with my son's conditions. She was thorough in finding out info about what she wasn't sure about and called me the next day when she found out.
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Patel was incredibly helpful, understanding, caring and supportive. She paid attention, empathized and gave us plenty of time and care. She certainly exceeded our expectations and lived up to your mission.
Verified PatientAugust 23, 2022
5.0
Wish we could have *Dr. Patel for regular pediatrician! She was great!
