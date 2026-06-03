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Siri J. Patel, MD

5.0

35 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

About Siri J. Patel, MD

Age: 37
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Sri Ramachandra University: Medical School
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center: Internship
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1427475649

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Siri J. Patel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

35 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Siri Patel is the only reason that we still go to Sharp. She is a phenomenal physician, she is kind, empathetic, knowledgeable, and efficient. My oldest daughter came with to the appointment simply because she wanted to see her. She likely deserves a raise.

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Siri Patel is always very friendly and professional. He always answers our doubts and questions and speaks Spanish, which also helps us a lot that he can communicate in Spanish with us.

Verified Patient

March 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Patel is phenomenal. She engages really well with both her patients and their parents. She is kind, attentive, and supportive in giving guidance.

Verified Patient

March 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Patel went above and beyond in every aspect of our appointment. She was incredibly thorough, provided thoughtful and sound medical advice, and even offered helpful care recommendations for my daughter. It was truly an exceptional visit, and we feel very fortunate to have her as our provider.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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5.0

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