About Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO

I enjoy family medicine because I am able to care for patients of all ages. Every patient is unique. Working together we can create the best treatment plan.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Depression

Diabetes

Doctor of osteopathy

End-of-life care

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Weight management

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.