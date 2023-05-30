Provider Image

Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, DO

Family medicine (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    858-499-2711

    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Rebecca Smith, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy family medicine because I am able to care for patients of all ages. Every patient is unique. Working together we can create the best treatment plan.
 48
 2004
 Female
English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
Areas of focus
1639181134
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kostrinskie explained exactly what happened to my heart that caused me to end up in the hospital which the doctor at the hospital did not explain.
Verified Patient
May 3, 2023
5.0
I have been seeing Dr. Kostrinsky for many years and there is no one better for my needs. She is patient, cheerful, and I always leave encouraged. Every plan of treatment she has implemented has been excellent. I actually enjoy going to see her. She's a friend with wonderful doctor skills.
Verified Patient
April 29, 2023
5.0
I like my chosen Dr. I feel I can discuss anything with her and she understands my concerns and provides excellent feedback and action plans. I never leave feeling like this was a wasted visit.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
4.8
Loved this Doctor Jenifer K
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
