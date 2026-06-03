A lifesaving call for an unexpected heart attack
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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I enjoy family medicine because I am able to care for patients of all ages. Every patient is unique. Working together we can create the best treatment plan.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1639181134
Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
207 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kostrinsky is fantastic!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Kostrinsky is the best Dr. I have been with her since she started working for SRS. She is always listening to me and is helpful in solving any problems I might have.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Excellent experience. I would recommend Dr. Kostrinsky.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kostrinsky is the best.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.