Verified Patient May 30, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kostrinskie explained exactly what happened to my heart that caused me to end up in the hospital which the doctor at the hospital did not explain.

Verified Patient May 3, 2023 5.0 I have been seeing Dr. Kostrinsky for many years and there is no one better for my needs. She is patient, cheerful, and I always leave encouraged. Every plan of treatment she has implemented has been excellent. I actually enjoy going to see her. She's a friend with wonderful doctor skills.

Verified Patient April 29, 2023 5.0 I like my chosen Dr. I feel I can discuss anything with her and she understands my concerns and provides excellent feedback and action plans. I never leave feeling like this was a wasted visit.