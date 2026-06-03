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Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO

4.9

207 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO

I enjoy family medicine because I am able to care for patients of all ages. Every patient is unique. Working together we can create the best treatment plan.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639181134

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

207 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kostrinsky is fantastic!

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Kostrinsky is the best Dr. I have been with her since she started working for SRS. She is always listening to me and is helpful in solving any problems I might have.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Excellent experience. I would recommend Dr. Kostrinsky.

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kostrinsky is the best.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Alexandra J. Jubran, DO

5.0

Santee

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.