Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Rebecca Smith, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy family medicine because I am able to care for patients of all ages. Every patient is unique. Working together we can create the best treatment plan.
Age:48
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Depression
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
NPI
1639181134
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
169 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kostrinskie explained exactly what happened to my heart that caused me to end up in the hospital which the doctor at the hospital did not explain.
Verified PatientMay 3, 2023
5.0
I have been seeing Dr. Kostrinsky for many years and there is no one better for my needs. She is patient, cheerful, and I always leave encouraged. Every plan of treatment she has implemented has been excellent. I actually enjoy going to see her. She's a friend with wonderful doctor skills.
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
I like my chosen Dr. I feel I can discuss anything with her and she understands my concerns and provides excellent feedback and action plans. I never leave feeling like this was a wasted visit.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
4.8
Loved this Doctor Jenifer K
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
