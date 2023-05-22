About Alexandra Jubran, DO

I wanted to become a doctor since I was very young. I come from a background of health care providers so I was inspired to join the field. I am passionate about helping people in their time of need, battling illness and getting them back on the road to recovery. My patient care philosophy involves an individualized approach to management of chronic conditions that involves prevention and wellness. I believe that treating the whole person in a holistic approach will provide the best outcome and allow my patients to take ownership of their health. Outside of work, I am very active, love to ski and hike with my family. I am also an avid cook and love to try out new and healthy recipes.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Loma Linda University : Residency

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Loma Linda University : Internship



NPI 1851824692