Provider Image
Watch video

Alexandra J. Jubran, DO

5.0

264 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Alexandra J. Jubran, DO

I wanted to become a doctor since I was very young. I come from a background of health care providers so I was inspired to join the field. I am passionate about helping people in their time of need, battling illness and getting them back on the road to recovery. My patient care philosophy involves an individualized approach to management of chronic conditions that involves prevention and wellness. I believe that treating the whole person in a holistic approach will provide the best outcome and allow my patients to take ownership of their health. Outside of work, I am very active, love to ski and hike with my family. I am also an avid cook and love to try out new and healthy recipes.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female

Education

Loma Linda University: Residency
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Loma Linda University: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1851824692

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alexandra J. Jubran, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

264 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

She always has time to listen you

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Jubran always listens carefully to my concerns. She asks great questions to ensure she understands me and offers me treatments that come with clear explanations and no pressure. She remembers me and treats me with respect and compassion.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jubran is the only doctor who has really listened to me in the past 8 months, who sees me for more than just a number on a scale, and who makes decision based on a conversation we are having and not just a number on a scale and a BMI that do not represent my body accurately.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jubran is an exceptional physician; she is the perfect combination of clinical skill and compassion.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexandra J. Jubran, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Jennifer M. Simkin Kostrinsky, DO

4.9

Santee

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.