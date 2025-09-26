Alexandra J. Jubran, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Alexandra J. Jubran, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Alexandra J. Jubran, DO
I wanted to become a doctor since I was very young. I come from a background of health care providers so I was inspired to join the field. I am passionate about helping people in their time of need, battling illness and getting them back on the road to recovery. My patient care philosophy involves an individualized approach to management of chronic conditions that involves prevention and wellness. I believe that treating the whole person in a holistic approach will provide the best outcome and allow my patients to take ownership of their health. Outside of work, I am very active, love to ski and hike with my family. I am also an avid cook and love to try out new and healthy recipes.
Education
Areas of focus
- Complementary therapies
- Doctor of osteopathy
- HIV/AIDS
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851824692
Insurance plans accepted
Alexandra J. Jubran, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
264 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
She always has time to listen you
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Jubran always listens carefully to my concerns. She asks great questions to ensure she understands me and offers me treatments that come with clear explanations and no pressure. She remembers me and treats me with respect and compassion.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jubran is the only doctor who has really listened to me in the past 8 months, who sees me for more than just a number on a scale, and who makes decision based on a conversation we are having and not just a number on a scale and a BMI that do not represent my body accurately.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jubran is an exceptional physician; she is the perfect combination of clinical skill and compassion.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.