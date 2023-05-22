Alexandra Jubran, DO
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
About Alexandra Jubran, DO
I wanted to become a doctor since I was very young. I come from a background of health care providers so I was inspired to join the field. I am passionate about helping people in their time of need, battling illness and getting them back on the road to recovery. My patient care philosophy involves an individualized approach to management of chronic conditions that involves prevention and wellness. I believe that treating the whole person in a holistic approach will provide the best outcome and allow my patients to take ownership of their health. Outside of work, I am very active, love to ski and hike with my family. I am also an avid cook and love to try out new and healthy recipes.
Age:35
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Loma Linda University:Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Complementary therapies
- HIV/AIDS
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jubron is one of your star doctors. She's a model of excellence in compassionate, intelligent, sensible patient care.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Jurban gave me a print out of knee exercises and was encouraging about my progress. She answered my questions clearly and she had a true interest in my health.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I have already shared my great experience with this doctor with my friends and family
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
DOCTOR ALEXANDRIA JUBRAN IS KIND PLACED ME AT EASE VERY HELPFUL. HIGHLY COMMENDABLE
