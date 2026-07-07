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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Monday
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Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I knew at an early age that I wanted to help others; what better way than to give another person the gift of sight? I believe that everyone is an individual with different needs and feel it is important to listen to the patient in order to address their concerns. I strive to provide thorough, compassionate and personalized care to my patients. When I am away from the office, I enjoy spending time with my family, scrapbooking, photography and Zumba.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1063570992
Jennifer N. Tam, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
485 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Tam is the best. I already filled out a survey that came through as a text message.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Tam is outstanding. Very knowledgeable and personable. Always receptive to my questions and concerns. Having Dr Tam as my eye doctor has always been a good fit and good experience.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Tam looked at me, didn't rush me, was personable and made some helpful recommendations. She also followed appt with thank you text.
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
4.8
Nearly perfect! I would have liked to have the eye test done with my contacts in as well as that has been needed in the past for fine tuning, but since my prescription didnt change, it was ok to skip.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer N. Tam, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer N. Tam, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jennifer N. Tam, OD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.
First available
Monday, Oct. 19 (in person)