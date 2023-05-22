About Jennifer Tam, OD

I knew at an early age that I wanted to help others; what better way than to give another person the gift of sight? I believe that everyone is an individual with different needs and feel it is important to listen to the patient in order to address their concerns. I strive to provide thorough, compassionate and personalized care to my patients. When I am away from the office, I enjoy spending time with my family, scrapbooking, photography and Zumba®.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, Berkeley : Residency



Areas of focus Contact lenses

Low vision

NPI 1063570992