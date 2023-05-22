Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Insurance
Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jennifer Tam, OD
I knew at an early age that I wanted to help others; what better way than to give another person the gift of sight? I believe that everyone is an individual with different needs and feel it is important to listen to the patient in order to address their concerns. I strive to provide thorough, compassionate and personalized care to my patients. When I am away from the office, I enjoy spending time with my family, scrapbooking, photography and Zumba®.
Age:45
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Berkeley:Residency
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- Low vision
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1063570992
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Tam, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
262 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Doctor listened/explained/understood
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr tam is very good!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Recommended Dr Tam to my sister. Dr Tam is wonderful and very informative. Love her.
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
Dr. Tam has always been great would hate to lose her as my eye doctor, wish she could be my primary
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Tam, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Tam, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Tam, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Tam, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.