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Jennifer N. Tam, OD

4.9

485 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

Care schedule

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About Jennifer N. Tam, OD

I knew at an early age that I wanted to help others; what better way than to give another person the gift of sight? I believe that everyone is an individual with different needs and feel it is important to listen to the patient in order to address their concerns. I strive to provide thorough, compassionate and personalized care to my patients. When I am away from the office, I enjoy spending time with my family, scrapbooking, photography and Zumba.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of California, Berkeley: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1063570992

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer N. Tam, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

485 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Tam is the best. I already filled out a survey that came through as a text message.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Tam is outstanding. Very knowledgeable and personable. Always receptive to my questions and concerns. Having Dr Tam as my eye doctor has always been a good fit and good experience.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Tam looked at me, didn't rush me, was personable and made some helpful recommendations. She also followed appt with thank you text.

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

4.8

Nearly perfect! I would have liked to have the eye test done with my contacts in as well as that has been needed in the past for fine tuning, but since my prescription didnt change, it was ok to skip.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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