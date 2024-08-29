Bringing patient care to the doorsteps of rural communities
For patients needing follow-up care in distant communities, the Rural Health Discharge Program brings caregivers to their homes.
Some things are great to store in your car: a change of clothes, a tire-changing kit, a foldable chair. Keeping everyday conveniences as mobile as you are makes life on the go a little bit easier.
Yet many items — some commonly left in cars — have bad reactions to high heat and should never be stored in a vehicle.
The next time you tackle a car cleanup, be sure to remove and, in some instances, discard the following items:
Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News, and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Dr. Curt Littler is a dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.
Ali Zanial is the director of the Pharmacy at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Neelima Chu is an internal medicine doctor and endocrinologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.
For patients needing follow-up care in distant communities, the Rural Health Discharge Program brings caregivers to their homes.
From fewer syrup pumps to skipping the cream, these easy swaps can lighten your favorite coffee.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.