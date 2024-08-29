HomeSharp Health News
For the media

7 things you should never leave in a hot car

By The Health News Team | August 29, 2024
Person using hand sanitizer stored in car

Some things are great to store in your car: a change of clothes, a tire-changing kit, a foldable chair. Keeping everyday conveniences as mobile as you are makes life on the go a little bit easier.

Yet many items — some commonly left in cars — have bad reactions to high heat and should never be stored in a vehicle.

The next time you tackle a car cleanup, be sure to remove and, in some instances, discard the following items:

1

Sunscreen.

While mineral sunscreens are typically OK in high temperatures, chemical sunscreens can lose certain filtering abilities when temperatures skyrocket. Yet according to Dr. Curt Littler, a dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, mineral sunscreens are a better choice, anyway, as they offer more water- and sweat-resistance.

2

Medication.

Medication that gets too hot can lose effectiveness or expire altogether. In fact, even the heat and moisture of a bathroom can cause damage. If you’ve had a medication in your car for quite a while, your best bet is to dispose of it. According to Ali Zanial, Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s director of Pharmacy, safe disposal of prescription medicine is important, so look for drug-takeback locations, certain eligible police stations or other solutions offered by the FDA.

3

Plastic containers or water bottles.

Not all plastics are created equal. But, in general, you’re better off keeping plastic away from soaring temperatures. Substances found in some plastics can interfere with hormones, leading to serious health conditions, such as infertility or leukemia. According to Dr. Neelima Chu, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, avoid heating food or drinks in plastic, whether that happens naturally in your car or if you use a microwave.

4

Glasses.

Frames on glasses can warp or melt, compromising the fit or putting pressure on the lenses. Additionally, some coatings on the lenses themselves can be negatively affected. That being said, keeping eyewear accessible and on your person is essential, especially prescription glasses for driving or sunglasses to protect from UV rays. According to Dr. Jennifer Tam, an optometrist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, UV ray exposure can cause cataracts, macular degeneration and astigmatism. Keep your glasses protected in a case and tucked away from the sun’s rays or carry them with you.

5

Condoms and birth control.

Some forms of birth control can be impacted by temperature — cold and hot. Storing pills, patches, rings or condoms in a dry place at room temperature is the best way to ensure they won’t lose their effectiveness. Condoms, in particular, are best stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and the moisture associated with bathrooms.

6

Tampons.

The enemy of a tampon package is moisture. Like condoms, storing tampons in a hot bathroom is an often-unheard-of “no-no.” But the same goes for storing them in the car. Extreme heat could cause unwanted moisture, bringing mold and bacteria that can lead to infections or menstrual hygiene emergencies. Speaking of little-known facts, tampons expire. Most have a shelf-life of about five years.

7

Hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer is a must-have when navigating a season of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, flu and RSV. But storing it at high heat for a long period of time can cause the alcohol to evaporate, making it less effective in fighting viruses and bacteria. Instead of storing sanitizer in your car, consider travel-sized bottles that fit in your bag or containers with hooks that attach to backpacks.

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News, and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Curt Littler

Dr. Curt Littler

Contributor

Dr. Curt Littler is a dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

silhouette

Ali Zanial

Contributor

Ali Zanial is the director of the Pharmacy at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Neelima Chu

Dr. Neelima Chu

Contributor

Dr. Neelima Chu is an internal medicine doctor and endocrinologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Dr. Jennifer Tam

Dr. Jennifer Tam

Contributor

Jennifer Tam is an optometrist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Related topics

You might also like:

Health care working arriving at patient's home for a home health visit
Bringing patient care to the doorsteps of rural communities

For patients needing follow-up care in distant communities, the Rural Health Discharge Program brings caregivers to their homes.

Barista writing customer's name on coffee cup
How to make your coffee house order healthier

From fewer syrup pumps to skipping the cream, these easy swaps can lighten your favorite coffee.

Child on a couch with a bandage on their knee
How to properly treat minor cuts and scrapes

Properly caring for cuts and scrapes is essential to ensure these small injuries heal quickly and to minimize the risk of infection.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.