Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional radiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional radiology
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 207
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc
1926 Via Centre
Suite B
Vista, CA 92081
Get directions
619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
About Jesse J. Naghi, MD
My path to becoming a physician was motivated by seeing the sense of pride my father had as a practicing obstetrician. His love of medicine and providing his patients care inspired me to enter this field where I strive to mirror his empathy and care. I believe in treating every individual with respect and dignity. I strive to listen and address the concerns of my patients and offer guidance in both prevention and active management of cardiac conditions. My goal is to provide the best care possible and to always be transparent in how we can work together as physician and patient to maintain healthy lives. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son exploring all that San Diego has to offer. Between the San Diego Zoo, beach, aquarium and hiking trails, we find plenty of outdoor activities to stay busy.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Atrial fibrillation
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Clinical research
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Treadmill in office
- Ultrasound in office
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Vena cava filter insertion
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1386896736
Insurance plans accepted
Jesse J. Naghi, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jesse J. Naghi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.