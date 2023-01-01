Jesse Naghi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Interventional radiology
Jesse Naghi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Interventional radiology
Location and phone
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic8851 Center Dr
Suite 304
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Jesse Naghi, MD
My path to becoming a physician was motivated by seeing the sense of pride my father had as a practicing obstetrician. His love of medicine and providing his patients care inspired me to enter this field where I strive to mirror his empathy and care. I believe in treating every individual with respect and dignity. I strive to listen and address the concerns of my patients and offer guidance in both prevention and active management of cardiac conditions. My goal is to provide the best care possible and to always be transparent in how we can work together as physician and patient to maintain healthy lives. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son exploring all that San Diego has to offer. Between the San Diego Zoo, beach, aquarium and hiking trails, we find plenty of outdoor activities to stay busy.
Age:41
Name pronunciation:Naghi
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Atrial fibrillation
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Vena cava filter insertion
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1386896736
Insurance plans accepted
Jesse Naghi, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jesse Naghi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jesse Naghi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jesse Naghi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jesse Naghi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.