About Jesse Naghi, MD

My path to becoming a physician was motivated by seeing the sense of pride my father had as a practicing obstetrician. His love of medicine and providing his patients care inspired me to enter this field where I strive to mirror his empathy and care. I believe in treating every individual with respect and dignity. I strive to listen and address the concerns of my patients and offer guidance in both prevention and active management of cardiac conditions. My goal is to provide the best care possible and to always be transparent in how we can work together as physician and patient to maintain healthy lives. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son exploring all that San Diego has to offer. Between the San Diego Zoo, beach, aquarium and hiking trails, we find plenty of outdoor activities to stay busy.

Age: 41

Name pronunciation: Naghi

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Medical School

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



