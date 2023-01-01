Provider Image

Jesse Naghi, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Interventional radiology
  Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 304
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-867-0557

About Jesse Naghi, MD

My path to becoming a physician was motivated by seeing the sense of pride my father had as a practicing obstetrician. His love of medicine and providing his patients care inspired me to enter this field where I strive to mirror his empathy and care. I believe in treating every individual with respect and dignity. I strive to listen and address the concerns of my patients and offer guidance in both prevention and active management of cardiac conditions. My goal is to provide the best care possible and to always be transparent in how we can work together as physician and patient to maintain healthy lives. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son exploring all that San Diego has to offer. Between the San Diego Zoo, beach, aquarium and hiking trails, we find plenty of outdoor activities to stay busy.
Age:
 41
Name pronunciation:
 Naghi
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:
 Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
1386896736

