Jose De La Mota, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
About Jose De La Mota, MD
I chose to become a physician for the patient interactions and the complexity of the different cases presented in both the office and the operating room. The challenges in my profession keep me motivated to do the best that I can every day. The patient should always be the center of any practice, and every patient should feel welcome and comfortable with her OBGYN. It is a unique opportunity to have patients share information with me as their doctor and I feel honored to be in a position to help and positively influence individuals. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising and spending time with my family.
Age:44
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud:Medical School
Institute of Physical Med & Rehab, NY:Medical School
Temple University:Internship
Temple University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1255572194
Insurance plans accepted
Jose De La Mota, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
115 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. De La Mota is great! He listens to my concerns and gives great medical advice.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
She is excellent. I would recommend others to her for sure.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dr La Mota completed the endometrial biopsy quickly and as comfortably as possible. He calmly talked with me through the procedure, and listen to me beforehand. I appreciate his skill.
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
The best doctor!! So caring and knowledgeable! I look forward in seeing him!!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jose De La Mota, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose De La Mota, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
