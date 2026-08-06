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Jose M. De La Mota, MD

4.9

91 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-644-6960

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-644-6960

Care schedule

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About Jose M. De La Mota, MD

I chose to become a physician for the patient interactions and the complexity of the different cases presented in both the office and the operating room. The challenges in my profession keep me motivated to do the best that I can do every day. The patient should always be the center of any practice, and every patient should feel welcome and comfortable with her OBGYN. It is a unique opportunity to have patients share information with me as their doctor and I feel honored to be in a position to help and positively influence individuals. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising and spending time with my family.

Age: 47
Gender: Male

Education

Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud: Medical School
Institute of Physical Med & Rehab, NY: Medical School
Temple University: Internship
Temple University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1255572194

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jose M. De La Mota, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

91 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. De La Mota is a wonderful doctor! I have only seen him twice now, but he will be my Doctor moving forward. He has a great personality and demeanor. I really appreciate the time he spends in explaining things, his use of drawings to explain what is happening, and his thorough discussion of all the potential treatment options that may be needed in the future vs let's just do this now, see what happens, and then we'll talk later down the road about what may be needed.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. DeLamota always makes me feel like I'm his only patient for the day. He answers all my questions and it never feels rushed.

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. De la Mota listened to my concerns and answered my questions. I felt listened to and included.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.