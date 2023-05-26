About Jose De La Mota, MD

I chose to become a physician for the patient interactions and the complexity of the different cases presented in both the office and the operating room. The challenges in my profession keep me motivated to do the best that I can every day. The patient should always be the center of any practice, and every patient should feel welcome and comfortable with her OBGYN. It is a unique opportunity to have patients share information with me as their doctor and I feel honored to be in a position to help and positively influence individuals. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising and spending time with my family.

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud : Medical School

Institute of Physical Med & Rehab, NY : Medical School

Temple University : Internship

Temple University : Residency



NPI 1255572194