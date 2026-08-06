Sharp first to offer new treatment for uterine fibroids
Sharp is the first local medical provider to offer a new treatment option for uterine fibroids.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-644-6960
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I chose to become a physician for the patient interactions and the complexity of the different cases presented in both the office and the operating room. The challenges in my profession keep me motivated to do the best that I can do every day. The patient should always be the center of any practice, and every patient should feel welcome and comfortable with her OBGYN. It is a unique opportunity to have patients share information with me as their doctor and I feel honored to be in a position to help and positively influence individuals. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising and spending time with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1255572194
Jose M. De La Mota, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
91 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. De La Mota is a wonderful doctor! I have only seen him twice now, but he will be my Doctor moving forward. He has a great personality and demeanor. I really appreciate the time he spends in explaining things, his use of drawings to explain what is happening, and his thorough discussion of all the potential treatment options that may be needed in the future vs let's just do this now, see what happens, and then we'll talk later down the road about what may be needed.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. DeLamota always makes me feel like I'm his only patient for the day. He answers all my questions and it never feels rushed.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. De la Mota listened to my concerns and answered my questions. I felt listened to and included.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose M. De La Mota, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose M. De La Mota, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jose M. De La Mota, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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