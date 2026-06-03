Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Infectious Disease
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-616-8091
Fax: 858-616-8266
Care schedule
-
Thursday
About Joshua J. Minuto, MD
I became a physician because I loved the scientific process of investigation and was fascinated by the dynamic interplay of species in nature. Medicine offers me an outlet to help people while studying the role of invading pathogens in the human population and the ever-changing approaches to curing human infections. My goal is to provide excellent care of infections, assist other providers in ruling out an infection and inform and educate patients about their health, ensuring that they understand what we are doing to get them better, and why we believe our plan is best for them to clinically improve. When not working, I enjoy spending time with my children, reading, hiking and travelling with friends.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic foot care
- HIV/AIDS
- LGBTQ health
- Methicillin Resistant Staph. Aureus
- MRSA
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851503718
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua J. Minuto, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua J. Minuto, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.