Joshua Minuto, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Joshua Minuto, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Joshua Minuto, MD
I went into medicine to use my knowledge of biology to improve people's lives. Infectious Disease allows me to treat a myriad of different pathogens and disease states, providing variety to the challenges I face on a daily basis. I strive to explain to patients the details of their infection or risk of infection and to include them in the development of a plan to manage their condition. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, hiking, camping, reading, playing sports, and working out.
Age:48
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Mih-new-toe
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic foot care
- HIV/AIDS
- MRSA
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851503718
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua Minuto, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joshua Minuto, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Minuto, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joshua Minuto, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Minuto, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.