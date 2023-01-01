About Joshua Minuto, MD

I went into medicine to use my knowledge of biology to improve people's lives. Infectious Disease allows me to treat a myriad of different pathogens and disease states, providing variety to the challenges I face on a daily basis. I strive to explain to patients the details of their infection or risk of infection and to include them in the development of a plan to manage their condition. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, hiking, camping, reading, playing sports, and working out.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Mih-new-toe

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Diabetic foot care

HIV/AIDS

MRSA

Osteomyelitis (bone infection)

Recurrent infections

Sexually transmitted diseases

NPI 1851503718