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Joshua J. Minuto, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Infectious disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Infectious Disease

858-616-8091
Fax: 858-616-8266

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Infectious Disease

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-616-8091
    Fax: 858-616-8266

Care schedule

  •  

    Thursday

About Joshua J. Minuto, MD

I became a physician because I loved the scientific process of investigation and was fascinated by the dynamic interplay of species in nature. Medicine offers me an outlet to help people while studying the role of invading pathogens in the human population and the ever-changing approaches to curing human infections. My goal is to provide excellent care of infections, assist other providers in ruling out an infection and inform and educate patients about their health, ensuring that they understand what we are doing to get them better, and why we believe our plan is best for them to clinically improve. When not working, I enjoy spending time with my children, reading, hiking and travelling with friends.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Mih-new-toe

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1851503718

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joshua J. Minuto, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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