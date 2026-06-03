About Joshua J. Minuto, MD

I became a physician because I loved the scientific process of investigation and was fascinated by the dynamic interplay of species in nature. Medicine offers me an outlet to help people while studying the role of invading pathogens in the human population and the ever-changing approaches to curing human infections. My goal is to provide excellent care of infections, assist other providers in ruling out an infection and inform and educate patients about their health, ensuring that they understand what we are doing to get them better, and why we believe our plan is best for them to clinically improve. When not working, I enjoy spending time with my children, reading, hiking and travelling with friends.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Mih-new-toe



Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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